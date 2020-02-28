Detroit, MI – Citrone/Buhl Autosport (CBA) has partnered with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) to run as co-entrant on RLL’s third car during the month of May. The group announced yesterday that Spencer Pigot, who made three starts for the team in 2016, will return to RLL in 2020 for the GMR Grand Prix on May 9 and the Indianapolis 500 on May 24 in a Honda-powered car entered with Citrone/Buhl Autosport.



Orlando, Florida native Pigot, 26, earned back-to-back championships in 2014 and 2015 in the INDYCAR Ladder Series with his 2014 Pro Mazda championship and 2015 Indy Lights title. He made his NTT INDYCAR SERIES debut with RLL in 2016 in the St. Petersburg season opener and also competed in the INDYCAR Grand Prix and Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the team.



“I’m very excited to join Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl Autosport for this year’s GMR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500,” said Pigot. “I can’t thank everyone at RLL and Citrone/Buhl Autosport enough for their efforts in putting this deal together and the opportunity to compete in another Indy 500. I can’t wait for May!”



The Citrone/Buhl Autosport team joined RLL at their 2nd annual Partner Summit at the BMW Performance Center in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina on Wednesday. Rob Citrone, his son Nick, and wife Cindy, along with Robbie Buhl and Bill Kerstetter of Buhl Sport Detroit, spent the day with the entire RLL team, sponsors, and partners for programming in the morning and some exciting driving events in the afternoon.



“Nick, myself and our whole family are excited to be part of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team and to have Spencer as the driver is incredible,” Citrone said. “We have been incredibly impressed with all of the people we have met at RLL.” Robbie expressed the same excitement, “We all want to win and this set up allows us to learn in an accelerated way. Getting to see more of how the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team operates and getting to see the depth of both the engineering and commercial side is exciting. We feel great about our partnership.”



You can read more about the partnership at citronebuhl.com.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, based in Hilliard, Ohio and Brownsburg, Ind., is co-owned by three-time IndyCar Champion and 1986 Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal, former CBS Late Show host David Letterman and Mi-Jack co-owner Mike Lanigan. In 2020, the team will compete in their 29th year of open wheel competition and attempt to add to their 28 wins – including the 2004 Indy 500 from pole with Buddy Rice — their 32 poles, 102 podium finishes and 1992 series championship. The team also competed in the American Le Mans Series from 2009-2013 as BMW Team RLL where they won both the Manufacturer and Team Championships in the GT category in 2010 and swept all three GT titles in 2011 – Manufacturer, Team and Driver. In 2012, the team finished second in the Team Championship and third in the Manufacturer Championship and in 2013, the team finished second in the Driver, Team and Manufacturer Championship. Since 2014, BMW Team RLL has competed in the GTLM class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with a two-car program and has brought their total to 21 wins – including the 2019 and 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance races, 28 poles and 79 podium finishes as well as a second place finish in the Manufacturer, Team and Driver championships in 2015 and 2017.