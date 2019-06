TORONTO (June 18, 2019) – Commissionaires, the largest private sector employer of veterans in Canada, has entered a partnership with the Honda Indy Toronto set for next month. Canada’s premier security company will host over 100 of its employees and veterans with past military service at the motorsports festival held at Exhibition Place, July 12-14. In conjunction with…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.