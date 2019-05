May 11, 2019, St. Louis Region – A statement from Curtis Francois, owner and CEO of World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, on the passing of St. Louis-area NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series team owner Mike Mittler. “It is with heavy heart that we say goodbye to Mike Mittler. In the earliest days of my ownership…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.