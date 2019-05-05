Indianapolis, Indiana (May 5, 2019) – Juncos Racing is pleased to announce Kyle Kaiser will return to the team in their attempt to qualify for the 103rd Running of the Indy 500 presented by Gainbridge. The American will pilot the No. 32 Juncos Racing Chevrolet entry for the second consecutive year.

The 2017 Indy Lights Champion made a strong impression on the 2018 NTT IndyCar Series during his first Indy 500 qualifying when he drove the No. 32 Chevrolet to a 17thstarting position. Kaiser competed in four races during the 2018 season.

“I am incredibly happy to have the opportunity to qualify for the 103rd Running of the Indy 500,” said Kaiser. “The team and myself have been working very hard to make this happen, so I’m extremely grateful to everyone who has helped make this possible. It will be great to build off what we accomplished last year, having qualified 17th as a single car effort was incredible. With this knowledge and experience I am confident we will have another strong showing. I can’t wait to get back on track and get back to work preparing the No. 32 Chevrolet for the biggest race of the year.”

Kaiser made his first start in the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series at the Circuit of the Americas.

Team Owner Ricardo Juncos said, “We are happy that Kyle (Kaiser) will be back in the No. 32 car this May. We had a lot of success in qualifying last year as a single car entry, so we are ready to build on what we learned and carry that momentum with us to the speedway. We have a lot of history with Kyle. He has been with this team for six years and has gone through our major transitions from Pro Mazda, to winning the Indy Lights Championship and moving up to IndyCar and even in our new IMSA program. We are excited to have the opportunity to continue our work with him for one of the biggest events of the year and look forward to a great month at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “