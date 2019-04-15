The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach brought another victory home for the NAPA AUTO PARTS team, collecting a 200th team victory along the way.

The team now packs up and heads home to Indianapolis for two rounds of testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in advance of the Month of May.

No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS HONDA

STARTED 1st // FINISHED 1st

1st // 1st CHAMPIONSHIP: 2nd (138 pts.)

2nd (138 pts.) OF NOTE: Earned back-to-back victories on the streets of Long Beach // Started from the Pole Position and led 80 laps, crossing the finish line 20.2 seconds before the second-place finisher // Today’s win mark’s Rossi’s sixth NTT IndyCar Series career win

“You never think (you’ll dominate the race). We knew it was going to be a really hard-fought battle. The NAPA AUTO PARTS crew gave me such a great race car. This is the 200th win for Andretti Autosport, so what better way to do it than in that type of fashion here at Long Beach (and) here in California. It’s an amazing day. I have a great car and a great crew behind me. I couldn’t do it without them, so hats off to them. This is a special one. I just found out my grandfather died yesterday, so I wanted to dedicate this (win) to him and obviously Michael (Andretti) for 200th win.”

No. 28 DHL HONDA

STARTED 7th // FINISHED 5th

7th // 5th CHAMPIONSHIP: 5th (96 pts.)

5th (96 pts.) OF NOTE: Set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 27 with a time of 1:07.6943 // Recorded a 64th career top-five finish // Climbs three spots in the points standings to leave Long Beach fifth

“We had a fuel problem late in the race, and we’re not really sure what happened. (The car) was in emergency mode at the end of the race, just trying to make it home. All in all, it was a disappointing weekend considering the speed we had earlier but congrats to Alexander (Rossi) on the win and good job to the 27 team. We gained a few points and are looking on to Indy.”

No. 98 U.S. CONCRETE / CURB HONDA

STARTED 11th // FINISHED 13th

11th // 13th CHAMPIONSHIP: 13th (78 pts.)

13th (78 pts.) OF NOTE: Finished the morning warmup in P2

“We started the day really strong in warmup, and we didn’t change anything on the car from warmup to the race — and the car was nothing like this morning. I knew that once it was a fuel saving race that it was going to be hard to make up ground. It was a long day — I can’t wait for May.”

No. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA

STARTED 22nd // FINISHED 17th

22nd // 17th CHAMPIONSHIP: 20th (55 pts.)

20th (55 pts.) OF NOTE: Ran as high as 14th after starting from the 22nd position

“Difficult day overall but that is what to expect after starting 22nd. We charged all the way up to 14th, but we had a fuel miscalculation somehow. I was hitting the (fuel) number they were saying and the team thought we were going to make it to the end. Here and there it must have got lost in translation because we were about a lap and half short causing us to give up our 14th place — which still isn’t good enough — for 17th. At Barber and here, we passed eight to 12 cars, so if that is starting 12th then we would be leading the race. We’ve got to look into why qualifying has been such a struggle this year for us. Once we have a good starting place, I think we can prove to people that we know how to race then we can carry it forward from there. Looking ahead, I am excited to get to be back in Indianapolis and be back on an oval where I feel we have a chance to win.”