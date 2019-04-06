By Steve Wittich With the uncertainty of the performance of the Firestone Racing Alternate Tires (Red), that last minute flyer by James Hinchcliffe in this morning’s practice session could be vital in determining your tire strategy for the remainder of the weekend. Setting the quickest time, allowed the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports veteran to decide…
Saturday – 1:45pm – Qualifying Groups and notes
Posted by Steve Wittich on Saturday, April 6th 2019
category: TSO News
