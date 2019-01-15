DETROIT (Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019) – INDYCAR announced today during the North American International Auto Show that global information technology and communications leader NTT has signed a multiyear agreement to become the IndyCar Series title partner. In addition, NTT becomes the official technology partner of INDYCAR, the IndyCar Series, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 beginning in 2019.

INDYCAR will partner with NTT to deliver digital innovations that enhance the fan experience. These innovations include the evolution of INDYCAR’s mobile application and adoption of NTT’s proprietary Smart Platform to support the sport and its venues in delivering better insights into the racing series.

“NTT is proud to be associated with INDYCAR and accelerate the future of smart racing. Technological innovations have the potential to change the sport and fan experience drastically,” said Jun Sawada, president and CEO of NTT. “NTT, along with our partners, aims to bring the Smart World to life as we have done for Smart City, Smart Entertainment, Smart Mobility and Smart Manufacturing. Based on our lengthy and successful experience, including work in mobile applications, analytics and user experience, we will help INDYCAR create the next generation of fans globally who aspire to enjoy racing through a more digital experience.”

The NTT IndyCar Series offers what is regarded by experts as the fastest, most diverse and challenging racing program in motorsports. The series competes on permanent road courses, temporary street circuits, short ovals and superspeedway ovals, including the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Having a strong technology partner is critically important to INDYCAR’s continued growth, so we are thrilled to welcome NTT as our new title sponsor. INDYCAR’s rise in popularity is a testament to the fact that we’ve made the sport as accessible as possible to our fans and we plan to continue in that mission,” Mark Miles, president and CEO of Hulman & Company, which owns INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “We have a history with NTT through NTT DATA’s involvement in the sport with Chip Ganassi Racing. We know this partnership will help us attract the next generation of fans to what remains the most competitive racing program on the planet.”

The 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season consists of 17 races, starting with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 10, including the 103rd Indianapolis 500 on May 26 and concluding with the INDYCAR Grand Prix of Monterey on Sept. 22.

About INDYCAR

Based in Indianapolis, INDYCAR is the governing body of: the NTT IndyCar Series, the premier open-wheel racing series in North America; the Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires development ladder, which includes Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires, the Indy Pro 2000 Championship presented by Cooper Tires and the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship; and the Battery Tender Global MX-5 Cup presented by BF Goodrich Tires.

INDYCAR events are available to a worldwide audience through a variety of multimedia platforms, highlighted by a broad-reaching partnership with NBC Sports Group. INDYCAR is continually at the forefront of motorsports innovation with drivers, teams and tracks benefiting from safety and technological improvements such as the SAFER Barrier, SWEMS wheel and chassis component tethers, chassis enhancements, advanced aerodynamic bodywork kits, high-definition in-car cameras and E85 ethanol fuel.

About NTT

NTT is a fully integrated technology, networking and innovation services leader that helps enterprises exceed their digital transformation goals. More than 80 percent of Fortune 100 companies trust NTT for security expertise and world-class services including consulting, cloud, networking and systems integration. Significant ongoing investments in R&D reinforce our foundation in digital and cutting-edge technologies including AI, IoT, and quantum computing.

NTT companies, including NTT DATA, NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security, generate over $106 billion in annual revenue worldwide by providing new and highly valued ways of serving our clients and society as one NTT.