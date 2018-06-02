By Tony DiZinno The Verizon IndyCar Series prides itself on parity and today showcased that once again, with Marco Andretti becoming the seventh different polesitter in as many races to start the 2018 season. The driver of the No. 98 AutoNation/Curb Honda for Andretti Herta Autosport with Curb-Agajanian uncorked a 1:14.8514 on his final lap…



