By Tony DiZinno The Verizon IndyCar Series prides itself on parity and today showcased that once again, with Marco Andretti becoming the seventh different polesitter in as many races to start the 2018 season. The driver of the No. 98 AutoNation/Curb Honda for Andretti Herta Autosport with Curb-Agajanian uncorked a 1:14.8514 on his final lap…
Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear Corporation – Saturday – 11:30 AM – Andretti snatches pole; Dual Race #1 Qualifying Notes and Results
category: TSO News