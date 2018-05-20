Team Penske Verizon IndyCar Series Qualifying Report

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Race: Indianapolis 500

Date: May 19, 2018

No. 1 Verizon Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Josef Newgarden

Position: 7th

Total Time: 2:37.8608 seconds

Average Speed: 228.049 four-lap mph average

No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Helio Castroneves

Position: 1st

Total Time: 2:37.2607 seconds

Average Speed: 228.919 four-lap mph average

No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Will Power

Position: 4th

Total Time: 2:37.7604 seconds

Average Speed: 228.194 four-lap mph average

No. 22 Menards Team Penske Dallara/Chevrolet – Simon Pagenaud

Position: 3rd

Total Time: 2:37.6485 seconds

Average Speed: 228.304 four-lap mph average

Fastest Average Speed: 228.919 mph (No. 3 -Castroneves)

Notes: The Saturday time trials for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 determined the 33-driver field, along with the Fast Nine competitors that would have a chance to run for the Verizon P1 Pole Award on Sunday afternoon. Team Penske showed considerable speed among all four drivers as each qualified their way into the Fast Nine. Three-time race winner Helio Castroneves led the way with the fastest four-lap average speed of the day at 228.919 miles per hour and will attempt to win become the only driver with five pole position in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Simon Pagenaud, with an average speed of 228.304 miles per hour, and Will Power at 228.194 miles per hour also ended the day with top-five average speeds. Reigning Verizon IndyCar Series Champion Josef Newgarden will also be eligible to run for the pole position on Sunday afternoon after an average speed of 228.049 miles per hour that was the seventh-fastest lap of the day.

Coverage: Sunday’s qualifying session will set positions 10-33 for the Indianapolis 500 and will feature the Fast Nine that will be allowed to run for the Verizon P1 Pole Award. Coverage of the second day of Indianapolis 500 qualifying can be seen live from 4:00-6:00 pm ET on ABC.