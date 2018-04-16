Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach race results

Click HERE to view and download the official race results from the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, California – Results Sunday of the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach Verizon IndyCar Series event on the 1.968-mile Streets of Long Beach circuit, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (1) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 85, Running

2. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running

3. (13) Ed Jones, Honda, 85, Running

4. (16) Zach Veach, Honda, 85, Running

5. (5) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

6. (20) Marco Andretti, Honda, 85, Running

7. (6) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running

8. (11) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 85, Running

9. (8) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 85, Running

10. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 85, Running

11. (4) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running

12. (17) Jack Harvey, Honda, 85, Running

13. (9) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 85, Running

14. (14) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 85, Running

15. (18) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 84, Running

16. (24) Kyle Kaiser, Chevrolet, 84, Running

17. (15) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 84, Running

18. (12) Jordan King, Chevrolet, 84, Running

19. (19) Gabby Chaves, Chevrolet, 83, Running

20. (7) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 81, Running

21. (22) Takuma Sato, Honda, 74, Running

22. (10) Robert Wickens, Honda, 73, Running

23. (21) Zachary Claman De Melo, Honda, 58, Contact

24. (3) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 0, Contact



Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 88.622 mph

Time of Race: 1:53:15.2434

Margin of victory: 1.2413 seconds

Cautions: 4 for 17 laps

Lead changes: 6 among 5 drivers



Lap Leaders:

Rossi 1-24

Power 25-30

Hunter-Reay 31

Rossi 32-55

Bourdais 56-59

Newgarden 60-62

Rossi 63-85



Verizon IndyCar Series point standings: Rossi 126, Newgarden 104, Rahal 93, Bourdais 88, Hinchcliffe 83, Dixon 79, Hunter-Reay 73, Power 72, Jones 69, Andretti 68.