Veteran Jacob Abel to Fill In for Abel Motorsports in Portland

Jacob Abel makes his return to the INDY NXT by Firestone series for the first time since Nashville Superspeedway in 2024 Abel scored his last INDY NXT victory at the Portland International Raceway in 2024 Speedway, Ind. (August 5, 2026) – Following the recent announcement that Jordan Missig will not be in the No. 48…...



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