Arrow McLaren Adds Autonomous Trucking Pioneer Aurora as Official Partner

INDIANAPOLIS – Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team today announced a multi-year partnership with Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR), welcoming the self-driving technology company as an Official Partner.



Aurora is transforming the movement of goods with the Aurora Driver, its self-driving system that enables a Class 8 truck to drive itself. Trucking is a trillion dollar industry in the U.S. but it faces challenges, including an aging driver population, skyrocketing operating costs and underutilized assets. These challenges make autonomy – which adds safe, reliable capacity without displacing jobs – valuable to the industry and society.

Last year, Aurora became the first company to launch a commercial self-driving service with heavy-duty trucks on public roads. Aurora recently released its second-generation driverless truck and plans to expand across the Sun Belt.



The partnership will showcase Aurora branding across the Arrow McLaren team kit beginning at Portland International Raceway August 7-9. For the 2027 season, their branding will extend to driver firesuits and the engine cover of the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.



Kevin Thimjon, President, Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, said:

“We’re excited to welcome Aurora to our team. This partnership is a natural fit, as both of our organizations understand the value of innovation, safety and reliability. We look forward to partnering with Aurora as they continue to grow and shape the future of transportation.”



Ossa Fisher, President, Aurora, said:

“We are thrilled to team up with Arrow McLaren, a brand that embodies the same relentless pursuit of performance and innovation that drives us at Aurora. This multi-year partnership is more than just a collaboration; it’s an alignment of two organizations rooted in precision, cutting-edge technology, and a shared vision for the future. Racing demands excellence at every turn, and we look forward to accelerating our growth alongside one of the most iconic names in motorsport.”



About Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team

Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team builds on McLaren Racing’s rich heritage, giving it a home in North America. Within the INDYCAR SERIES, the team’s legacy includes three McLaren-powered Indianapolis 500 victories (1972, 1974, 1976), alongside McLaren Racing’s broader IndyCar total of 30 wins, 31 poles and 93 podium finishes.



Following a dominant run in the 1970s, McLaren Racing re-entered the INDYCAR SERIES forty years later with Indianapolis 500 entries in 2017 and 2019 with Fernando Alonso behind the wheel. In 2020, McLaren Racing solidified its full-season return through a partnership with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports before securing majority ownership in 2021 and full ownership at the end of 2024.



In 2026, the team competes with Pato O’Ward, reigning runner-up in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Nolan Siegel in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet and Christian Lundgaard, who was fifth in the 2025 championship, in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet. Ryan Hunter-Reay also competed with the team at the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in the No. 31 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet.



Arrow McLaren operates out of the McLaren Racing Center (MRC) in Indianapolis, Indiana, and competes through a shared ambition: to race and to win – for its people, its partners, its fans and the sport.



About Aurora

Aurora (Nasdaq: AUR) is delivering the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and broadly to make transportation safer, increasingly accessible, and more reliable and efficient than ever before. The Aurora Driver is a self-driving system designed to operate multiple vehicle types, from freight-hauling trucks to ride-hailing passenger vehicles, and underpins Aurora’s driver as a service product for trucking. Aurora is working with industry leaders across the transportation ecosystem, including AUMOVIO, FedEx, Hirschbach, McLane, NVIDIA, PACCAR, Ryder, Schneider, Toyota, Uber, Uber Freight, Volvo Trucks, Volvo Autonomous Solutions, and Werner. To learn more, visit aurora.tech.