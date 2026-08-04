A Closer Look At The New IndyCar IR-28 After A Weekend In Indianapolis

The beautiful new IR-28 Indy car — BRUCE MARTIN Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – The best way to appreciate the quality of craftsmanship and innovative design of the new Indy car – the IR-28 – is to see it in person. That’s exactly what Trackside Online did over the weekend, first at the INDYCAR…...



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