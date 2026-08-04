The beautiful new IR-28 Indy car — BRUCE MARTIN Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – The best way to appreciate the quality of craftsmanship and innovative design of the new Indy car – the IR-28 – is to see it in person. That’s exactly what Trackside Online did over the weekend, first at the INDYCAR…...
A Closer Look At The New IndyCar IR-28 After A Weekend In Indianapolis
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- August 4, 2026
- 41 minutes read
For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.