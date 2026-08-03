IR28 Testing NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Alex Palou will complete the initial round of on-track testing of the new-for-2028 NTT INDYCAR SERIES IR-28 chassis from 5-7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Aug. 4 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The four-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and 2025 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner participated in the…...
NTT INDYCAR SERIES Driver Palou To Complete Initial IR-28 Chassis Validation Test Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- NTT IndyCar Series PR
- Patrick Stephan
- August 3, 2026
- 2 minutes read
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