Alexander Rossi crosses the famed “Yard of Bricks” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the IR-28 — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – For INDYCAR Director of Aerodynamic Development Tino Belli, Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was like Christmas Morning. For NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Alexander Rossi of ECR, the first driver to…...
Despite Rain, New IndyCar IR-28 Passes The Test At IMS
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- August 1, 2026
- 12 minutes read
For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.