By Patrick Stephan INDYCAR has announced that testing this weekend’s testing of the IR-28 will feature a pair of Alex’s this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. From INDYCAR PR: “NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers Alex Palou and Alexander Rossi will participate in the first on-track test of the new-for-2028 NTT INDYCAR SERIES IR-28 chassis Saturday…...
NTT INDYCAR SERIES Drivers To Participate in IR-28 Chassis Validation Test Aug. 1-2 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- TSO News
- Patrick Stephan
- July 30, 2026
- 5 minutes read
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