The IR-28 — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN IndyCar is about to begin a new odyssey and with the help of Academy Award winning actor Matt Damon, the star of the Hollywood blockbuster “The Odyssey,” the new IR-28 was finally unveiled Tuesday, July 28 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The wraps have come off with…...
Hollywood Actor Matt Damon Helps INDYCAR Unveil Its New Car – The IR-28
- TSO News
- Patrick Stephan
- July 28, 2026
- 18 minutes read
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