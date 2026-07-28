NTT INDYCAR SERIES QuotesAbout New IR-28 Chassis INDIANAPOLIS (Tuesday, July 28, 2026) – Comments from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES paddock after seeing the new IR-28 chassis for the first time: “The car looks aggressive and raw, and I love the integration of the aeroscreen with the rest of the chassis and aerodynamics. Dallara has made…...



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