  • August 1, 2026
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Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Returns To Full-Time INDYCAR After Buying Charter From Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

XPEL INDYCAR Grand Prix at Road America

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in action during a Conor Daly pit stop in the 110th Indianapolis 500 — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN MOORESVILLE, North Carolina – One of Dennis Reinbold’s dreams before he passed away on June 13, 2026, was to return Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to full-time status in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES…....

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