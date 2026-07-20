JHR Race Recap: 2026 Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway

Late cautions deny Juncos Hollinger Racing after delayed Nashville race

On a huge weekend for sport in the United States, the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix resumed on Monday after torrential rain forced Sunday’s race to be postponed. Despite the frustrating final result after showing genuine podium pace, the weekend still proved an important one for Juncos Hollinger Racing as Rinus VeeKay climbed into the top 10 of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES standings while Sting Ray Robb collected valuable points in the team’s Leader’s Circle campaign.

Originally scheduled for 300 laps around one of the most challenging ovals in the world, the race distance was reduced to 225 laps, matching last year’s event. Revised regulations following the postponement also allowed teams to alter their starting tire allocations, with VeeKay lining up ninth on the primary Firestone tires and Robb starting 20th on the alternate compound.

An early caution on lap 23 presented the first opportunity to pit, with VeeKay switching onto the alternate tires while Robb remained on the softer compound. After rejoining in 15th, VeeKay immediately demonstrated the pace of the No. 76 Chevrolet, slicing his way through the field with a series of confident overtaking moves to climb back into the top 10 before continuing his charge into the top five as the pit cycle unfolded.

Robb’s afternoon followed a different strategic approach but proved equally productive. The American made steady progress through the opening stages before pitting on lap 77 to switch onto the primary tires, positioning himself to climb through the order as the race developed.

VeeKay completed his second stop two laps later, returning to the primary compound with a full fuel load. Despite a minor issue during the stop, the No. 76 crew lost little time and successfully undercut Josef Newgarden and Álex Palou, allowing VeeKay to rejoin the fight near the front.

The Dutchman continued to maximize the pace of the No. 76, moving back into the top five before climbing to fourth and then third on lap 120 to firmly establish himself in podium contention.

A caution shortly afterwards reshaped the race, allowing both Juncos Hollinger Racing drivers to complete their third pit stops under yellow. VeeKay switched back to the alternate tires while Robb remained on the primary compound before racing resumed.

Although VeeKay remained in contention following the restart, another cycle of pit stops and a late caution dramatically altered the complexion of the race. After making his final stop on lap 175, the field was neutralized again just six laps later, eliminating much of the advantage built through strategy during the afternoon.

For Robb, the late caution initially proved beneficial, moving the No. 77 Chevrolet into the top 10 before a final stop for alternate tires ahead of the closing 31-lap sprint. Despite slipping back during the run to the chequered flag, Robb secured another valuable points finish in 15th.

VeeKay’s race ultimately deserved more than 12th-place after spending much of the afternoon battling inside the top five and reaching third. Having said that, the Dutchman’s points haul lifts him into 10th in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers’ standings as the championship enters its closing phase.

Robb’s consistent afternoon also strengthened Juncos Hollinger Racing’s efforts to keep both entries inside the Leader’s Circle top 22, ensuring the team leaves Nashville with valuable momentum despite the disappointment of the final finishing positions.

Team Perspective

Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 JHR-ARCO Chevrolet:

“Another oval, another weekend with great potential. I think we were great all weekend. We were fighting for a top-three finish and were right there at the end, battling for position where we belonged.

“Unfortunately, on the last yellow, we had just pitted. We had to come in because the tire was starting to blister, so we had to be conservative and pit on the early side. Of course, that’s exactly when the yellow came out. We cycled back to 14th and finished 12th, which definitely isn’t where we deserved to finish.

“But I think we showed our potential again today. We’ve got another oval coming up with two races at Milwaukee. We were very fast there in the test, so I’m looking forward to that. Before then, we’ve got a road course and two street courses, so the focus shifts a little.

“Really good job by the team all weekend. The pace has been great, and we’ve been showing podium pace over the last few weekends. Hopefully our luck turns, and we can get the result to match the speed.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 JHR-Goodheart Chevrolet:

“It was a decent day. I think the car was definitely in the window this weekend, but the field is so tight that it’s tough to move forward through the pack. The team made a really good call on strategy and did a great job on the pit stand. We just didn’t have it on the final restart. I think we missed the front wing, and that gave us too much understeer on the alternate tires.

“It’s disappointing that we weren’t able to maximize the day because I think we had a top-10 run, but we just couldn’t finish where we wanted to. We learned a lot this weekend, and I think the Milwaukee test really helped us, so I’m excited to go back there for the doubleheader. I think both cars can be strong there, and hopefully we can finish the season on a high.”

Dave O’Neill, Team Principal, Juncos Hollinger Racing:

“It was certainly an unusual weekend with the weather delay, but everyone in the team adapted really well. We had a very competitive car with Rinus and he showed that by driving from 15th after the first stop into the top three. Unfortunately, the cautions at the end didn’t fall our way and the final result doesn’t really reflect the pace we had all afternoon. Sting Ray also put together another solid race and scored valuable points that continue to strengthen our Leader’s Circle position.

“I’d like to thank everyone at in the team for all their hard work over a challenging weekend, along with our partners ARCO and Nuclear Clean Air Energy for their continued support. We’ll take the positives from this weekend and look forward to carrying that momentum into the next round.”