2026 Nashville Superspeedway Race Report

2026 Arrow McLaren Nashville Superspeedway Race Report

Racing finally got underway at Nashville Superspeedway on Monday afternoon following a rainy Sunday evening at the 1.33-mile oval which resulted in a race postponement.



Pato, Nolan and Christian all moved forward, gaining positions on the day with Pato leading the way at P7. Nolan and Christian finished P11 and P16, respectively.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES next takes a break in the action for a few weeks before heading to Portland International Raceway for Round 13 on Aug. 9.

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P12

Finishing Position: P7

Championship Standing: P5, 336 points

“That’s the first race on a Monday for me. Ended up in seventh, we’re lacking a lot of what we used to have here on these ovals. I don’t know what it is. Just gotta keep chipping away at it. I worked hard for the seventh today, really hard. It was a hot race, and I’m excited for these two weeks off that we have. It’s going to be a tough stretch of five weeks in a row, six races. On to Portland.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P13

Finishing Position: P11

Championship Standing: P19, 164 points

“Solid day for us in the 6 car. We ran up in the top 10 for the majority of the race and then just had a bit of a weak last restart there on the last sequence under yellow. We’re running where we deserve to be running in the top 10 with good cars. If we keep doing that every weekend, at some point it’s going to fall our way, and we’re going to have a really solid result. Nothing to complain about, nothing to brag about today. We’ll keep soldiering on.”

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P24

Finishing Position: P16

Championship Standing: P4, 353 points

“Long day, warm day out there. Obviously, not the result we wanted. We still have some work to do from a balance perspective. Obviously, strategy didn’t go our way either. Malukas did a great job staying out front after the first pit sequence, but we didn’t quite have the pace there. If you look at it, the three Penske cars could have been 1-2-3, so they had the pace, and we didn’t today. So we’ll come back strong in Portland and continue the championship fight.”

Tony Kanaan – Arrow McLaren Team Principal

“First off, a big thank you to the fans that stuck it out and sweated it out with us in Nashville this weekend and through today. It wasn’t the weekend we had worked for, in a lot of ways, and we’ve got plenty to look into the next few weeks before we head to Portland for the August stretch of races. As for today, Pato fought hard for seventh place. The pace just wasn’t there to keep up, which is what we were trying to find all weekend long with the three cars. Nolan had a decent day, working his way into the top 10 for a lot of the race and finished right outside in 11th. Christian also had a tough fight from 24th to 16th, never really finding the right balance or pace in the car. So like I said, some work to do, but we’ve got some good races to execute through the month of August, and we’ll use these off weekends to regroup, recharge and show up strong in Portland.”