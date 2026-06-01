  • June 1, 2026
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Indianapolis 500 Veteran Treadway Dies at 56

Indianapolis 500 Veteran Treadway Dies at 56 INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, June 1, 2026) – Rick Treadway, who started the 2002 Indianapolis 500, died May 30 in a motorcycle accident. He was 56. Indiana native Treadway, the son of 1997 Indianapolis 500-winning team owner Fred Treadway, started 17th and placed 29th in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing”…...

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