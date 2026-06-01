Cusick Morgan Motorsports Names Yuven Sundaramoorthy for INDY NXT Return at WWTR

“Sundaramoorthy to pilot the #15 entry in place of Nicolas Stati in Round 8

Yuven Sundaramoorthy will make his INDY NXT by Firestone return in

the #15 Cusick Morgan Motorsports entry with Visit Milwaukee branding

(Photo Credit: Penske Entertainment)

June 1, 2026 — Cusick Morgan Motorsports has named Yuven Sundaramoorthy to pilot the #15 entry featuring Visit Milwaukee branding for the upcoming INDY NXT by Firestone event at World Wide Technology Raceway, stepping in for Nicolas Stati, who will be unavailable due to prior commitments. Stati will return to the cockpit to continue his rookie INDY NXT by Firestone campaign following Round Eight in St. Louis.

The team viewed Stati’s absence as an opportunity to provide valuable seat time for developing talent, with Sundaramoorthy returning to INDY NXT by Firestone competition after stepping away from racing for the past year due to budget limitations. Sundaramoorthy tested with the team at World Wide Technology Raceway in April and is fully licensed for all INDY NXT competition, including ovals. He has also shown strong pace at WWTR, earning a stellar third-place finish at the track in 2024.

The 23-year-old, Indian American driver returns to the INDY NXT by Firestone paddock after previously competing in a partial campaign in 2023 before contesting a full season in 2024. He has built an impressive open-wheel résumé through the development ladder, progressing from Formula Ford and F1600 competition to USF2000 and USF Pro 2000 before advancing to INDY NXT. In his 2024 INDY NXT by Firestone season, Sundaramoorthy finished eighth in the championship standings.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Cusick Morgan Motorsports team for the race weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway,” commented Sundaramoorthy, who earned two podiums on ovals in INDY NXT back in 2024. “Over the past year, I’ve stayed focused on preparing for the next opportunity to get back behind the wheel, so to have that chance come together with this team is incredibly meaningful. Testing with the group in St. Louis gave me a lot of confidence, and I feel ready heading into the weekend. I’m grateful to my family, supporters, and Visit Milwaukee for helping make this opportunity possible. It’s an honor to represent my hometown and showcase the culture that Milwaukee has to offer.”

Now returning to the series for the St. Louis race weekend, Sundaramoorthy continues pursuing opportunities to advance his professional racing career with the long-term goal of reaching the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Outside of racing, Sundaramoorthy has continued developing his engineering career after graduating from the University of Wisconsin and accepting a full-time role at Tesla. Combining his engineering background with a lifelong passion for motorsports, Sundaramoorthy is a strong fit for the #15 Cusick Morgan Motorsports entry as he looks to maximize the opportunity at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“Don and I are thrilled to welcome Yuven to the CMM team for WWTR,” commented Cusick Morgan Motorsports Co-Owner Billy Morgan. “He has been successful in his past endeavors of INDY NXT, and we look forward to seeing his performance at St. Louis during Nicolas’ brief absence. Yuven is a talented driver, and it is an exciting opportunity for him and for CMM to have him in the car for this race as well as welcoming new partners to experience what INDY NXT has to offer.”

Sundaramoorthy’s return to the INDY NXT by Firestone grid will take place June 6–7 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis. Cusick Morgan Motorsports looks forward to having him in the lineup for the weekend as the team prepares for oval competition.

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