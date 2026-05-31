RACE NOTES – Streets of Detroit

STREETS OF DETROIT RACE NOTES

RACE RESULTS

17th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet

25th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet

NEXT RACE: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at WWT Raceway, June 7 (FOX, 8 p.m. CT)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Finished 17th: “We were really close to having a great day for the No. 20 Java House car. We missed the pit commit line by a fraction of a second, which gave us a drive through penalty and ended our chance of a good result. We will keep pushing next week, I believe in our group.”

OF NOTE: ﻿

﻿ Alexander Rossi narrowly missed advancing to the second round of qualifying yesterday on the streets of Detroit. While he remains non-weight-bearing on his right foot following a major accident during Indianapolis 500 practice on Monday, May 18, he deftly handled the bumpy street circuit and earned the 14th starting position. Rossi selected a set of black Firestone Firehawks for his opening stint of today’s race and stretched the tires to Lap 34. By the midway point of the race, Rossi had used his sticker red Firehawks to climb to ninth. He was set to make his second pit stop on Lap 65 when he became the victim of bad luck. A split second before he entered pit lane, a full-course caution was displayed and the pit road closed light was illuminated. After the ensuing restart, he was assessed a drive-through penalty for service in a closed pit. He dropped from second to 18th. Rossi went to work trying to regain as many positions as possible. With 10 laps remaining, he made contact with another competitor and was issued a stop-and-hold penalty for avoidable contact, which he served with six laps to go. The penalty relegated him to 17th, where he took the checkered flag

RACE RESULTS:

START: 14th

FINISH: 17th

STATUS: Running

LAPS COMPLETED: 100/100

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Finished 25th: “It was my own mistake. I am very sorry to the whole No. 21 Splenda ECR crew. They’ve given me a great car this weekend. That was on me.”

OF NOTE: Christian Rasmussen turned in his best qualifying performance yet on the streets of Detroit and started 9th in today’s race. Although his final lap in the qualifying session was interrupted by a local yellow flag, he held on to a strong starting position inside the Top 10. Rasmussen began the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on a set of black Firestone Firehawks. On Lap 9, he made contact with the wall in Turn 1. The No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet crew quickly made their way back to the paddock to begin repairs in an effort to return Rasmussen to the race. However, after assessing the damage, the team determined it was too extensive to be repaired trackside. Rasmussen was credited with a 25th-place finish.

RACE RESULTS:

START: 9th

FINISH: 25th

STATUS: Contact

LAPS COMPLETED: 9/100