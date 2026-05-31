Meyer Shank Racing Finishes Sixth and 11th in Detroit

Detroit, Mich. (May 31, 2026) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) endured a rollercoaster afternoon on the streets of Detroit, experiencing both the highs and lows of one of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ toughest circuits. Felix Rosenqvist sneakily moved forward from P16 on the grid to secure a strong P6 finish in No. 60 SiriusXM Honda. Meanwhile, Marcus Armstrong – No. 66 Root Insurance Honda – battled through a plethora of bad luck that dropped him as far back as P23, but a determined drive in the final laps saw him recover to P11 by the checkered flag.

Detroit Qualifying Highlights

Marcus Armstrong started P8 on Firestone primary tires, Felix Rosenqvist started P16 on Firestone alternate tires.

Rosenqvist made a quick swap to Firestone primary tires on a Lap 11 pit stop while Armstrong opted to stay out aiming for a two-stop strategy.

Armstrong was of the last cars to pit, but unfortunately an untimely yellow threw a wrench in the team’s strategy.

Coming into a closed pit plane as the yellow waved, Armstrong needed to then pit two addition times, one for emergency service and once for a full-service stop, which dropped him back to 23rd.

Rosenqvist made several passes to move up the field, pitting for the final stop on Lap 68 and making a last minute decision to put Firestone alternates on – which paned out to be a beneficial decision.

Armstrong moved up five positions in the final 20 laps to finish 11th while Rosenqvist crossed the finish line sixth.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Marcus Armstrong: “That was the weirdest kind of bad luck. We had just done a mega fuel save to lock in our two-stopper and the car was feeling really good. Was coming into the pits and they called yellow and pits closed just before I hit the line. Not enough time for the stand to realize. Coming into the pit three times during that yellow was definitely not ideal. But had a bit of red mist there in the last 20 laps to recover back to P11.

Felix Rosenqvist: “We started 16th and tried to kind of go off-strategy and we even got kind of screwed two times on it, so I was surprised we were still running that good. We had a really good last restart, we started 11th and came out 6th. Some people crashed and we passed a few cars, so we kind of played it semi-agressie survival game, and it worked out pretty good for us.”