INDYCAR Warmup At Detroit Extra Important For Chevrolet Teams That Had Engine Issues

David Malukas’ backup car on the streets in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – For eight cars and drivers that had to change Chevrolet engines over the weekend, Sunday morning’s warm-up session for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix had extra significance. Chevrolet and Ilmor officials revealed Sunday morning a coating issue…...



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