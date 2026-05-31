2026 Streets of Detroit Race Report

2026 Arrow McLaren Streets of Detroit Race Report

The Chevrolet Grand Prix of Detroit brought forth an action-packed race day featuring six cautions and eight lead changes throughout the 100 laps of action.

Pato and Christian both charged forward and claimed the best finishes among the Team Chevy challengers in P4 and P5, respectively. Nolan flashed strong pace throughout the day, but after a busy stretch of pit sequences, wrapped up the day with a P15 finish.

The Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team will roll right into another race weekend, as they prepare for on-track sessions at World Wide Technology Raceway June 6-7

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P7

Finishing Position: P4

Championship Standing: P5, 220 points

“It was a pretty entertaining race. I would have loved to have been up there on the podium, but we’ve got work to do. Hats off to the crew for all the hard work that went on yesterday to change the engines. We did our best to fight our way forward today. Just short of a podium again today but I’d love to go get one soon.”

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P5

Finishing Position: P5

Championship Standing: P4, 226 points

“It was a really frustrating day. It wasn’t the race that we expected to have. We had some sort of hybrid issue on that last stint and a half, so we couldn’t use hybrid then. We’ll have another try at it next year. With the engine changes yesterday, it wasn’t the situation we wanted to find ourselves in, but it proves just how well everybody is working together and how good of a team this is.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Starting Position: P13

Finishing Position: P15

Championship Standing: P20, 110 points

“Disappointing race in Detroit. We had an OK race going and then got shuffled back by a yellow flag coming out when we wanted to come in for a pit stop. Then, we had a little bit of a hiccup on the last pit stop, but overall, we made a lot of progress this weekend. We had potential for a strong result. We just need to put it together and make it happen next week.

Tony Kanaan – Arrow McLaren Team Principal

“A decent weekend overall for the team. We have a little bit of a disadvantage here on the drivability side. Chevy is working really hard, and props to the Arrow McLaren team this weekend with the engine changes we made yesterday. We’re moving on to our fifth straight weekend on track next weekend at the oval in St. Louis. The crews have been working extremely hard through this stretch, and I’m really proud of them. We had solid points for the championship this weekend, and I like our odds on the oval coming up.”