Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Qualifying Report – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Detroit, MI– May 30, 2026

Josef Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Astemo Chevrolet

Second Practice – 22nd

Qualifying – 21st

Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet

Second Practice – 5th

Qualifying – 3rd

David Malukas, Driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet

Second Practice – 8th

Qualifying – 25th

HOME GAME FOR PENSKE: Detroit, MI is the proud home of Penske Corporation, a privately held company operating in the automotive retail, truck leasing, transportation, logistics, and motorsports industries. Penske operates in over 3,200 locations and employs more than 70,000 people globally. Each year at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, many Penske employees and their families come out to support Team Penske to give Detroit a “home game” feel for the team.



THEY SAID IT: “The Clarience Technologies Chevy was great. Going out first. I’m a big going out second guy, but I think going out first, and keeping the temp was a good gamble. I was really loose. So, unfortunately, I got a bit loose there. We’re in a great spot to fight tomorrow. We’ve got to execute. But, we’re racing against really good guys. They’re going to defend in the right spots. We’ll take what we can get and make sure we don’t make any mistakes.”

– Scott McLaughlin