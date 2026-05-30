Team Penske NTT INDYCAR SERIES Practice Report – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Detroit, MI – May 29, 2026

Josef Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Astemo Chevrolet

First Practice – 21st

Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet

Practice 1 – 9th

David Malukas, driver of the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet

Practice 1 – 6th

PENSKE 60: Throughout the team’s six decades of motorsports competition, Team Penske has competed on all three circuits that have made up the history of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Emerson Fittipaldi scored the first victory at Detroit on the former downtown circuit in 1991 before the event moved to Belle Isle Park in 1992. It was at Belle Isle that Helio Castroneves first performed his post-win climbing of the catchfence after scoring another Team Penske win in 2000. In total, five different drivers have combined for nine wins in the Motor City for Team Penske.



THEY SAID IT: “Detroit-it’s bumpy. It is very bumpy, but overall we are going to have to study and look at data. The track conditions were very tough. Very low grip. Overall, I think the Verizon Chevy is good. We are on the upper end, but we want to be at the top and it seems like a few guys have a little bit on us. So, we will study and look and see what we can do to put it all together for qualifying and get it done.”

– David Malukas