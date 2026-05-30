QUALIFYING NOTES – Streets of Detroit

STREETS OF DETROIT QUALIFYING NOTES
QUALIFYING POSITIONS
9th: CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet
14th: ALEXANDER ROSSI No. 20 Java House Chevrolet
RACE: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
TRACK: Streets of Detroit
LOCATION: Detroit, Michigan, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 1.645-mile, nine-turn street circuit
RACE LENGTH: 100 Laps
BROADCAST: Sunday – 12:30 p.m.
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet, Qualified 14th: “I think the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet was pretty good in qualifying. Certainly much improved from last year, we were just in a tough group and didn’t quite have enough to advance. I feel pretty content with the package we have heading into tomorrow.”
BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991
HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
DETROIT STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 3
TOP 5 FINISHES: 2
TOP 10 FINISHES: 3
BEST START: 13th (2023)
BEST FINISH: 5th (2023, 2024)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 11th
STARTS: 171
WINS: 8
POLES: 7
TOP 5 FINISHES: 52
TOP 10 FINISHES: 100
OF NOTE:
- Alexander Rossi narrowly missed advancing to the second round of qualifying today on the streets of Detroit. He finished 7th in Round 1, Group 2, with only the six fastest cars advancing. Rossi remains non-weight-bearing on his right foot following a major accident during Indianapolis 500 practice on Monday, May 18. Undeterred, he deftly handled the bumpy street circuit and earned the 14th starting position for tomorrow’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. All three of Rossi’s previous starts on the new downtown Detroit street circuit layout have resulted in Top 10 finishes.
- Rossi is an eight-time winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, highlighted by his victory in the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. The Nevada City, California, native was the first American rookie to win the race since 1928. Rossi’s career has also taken him worldwide, with wins in Formula 2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona, along with starts in Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000, and the Bathurst 1000.
- Rossi continues to pilot the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet this season. Java House is an authentic cold brew coffee brand that began with brick-and-mortar cafés in the greater Indianapolis area and is now revolutionizing the beverage industry with its versatile Peel & Pour™ single-serve pods. Each 100% recyclable pod can be poured into iced or hot water with no machine or brewer required. The innovative, Indianapolis-based brand’s full portfolio of beverages includes Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, and hydration drinks.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet, Qualified 9th: “Pretty happy with that! The No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet crew did a good job turning the car around for me. I wasn’t super happy yesterday, but we got good speed out of it today! Getting into the Fast 12 was obviously nice for us. We have been struggling in qualifying this year, so finally getting that done was nice and even breaking into the Top 10. It was unfortunate on my last lap, there was a local yellow in Turn 8 and I knew I couldn’t really improve. Maybe we could have squeezed a Fast 6 out of it, who knows? For now, I am happy with P9 and we’ll go racing tomorrow from there!”
BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000
HOMETOWN:
Copenhagen, Denmark
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
DETROIT STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 2
BEST START: 10th (2025)
BEST FINISH: 24th (2025)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 3rd
STARTS: 38
WINS: 1
TOP 5 FINISHES: 2
TOP 10 FINISHES: 7
OF NOTE:
- Christian Rasmussen turned in his best qualifying performance on the streets of Detroit and will start 9th in tomorrow’s race. He advanced to the second round of qualifying for the first time since the street race in Arlington, Texas. Although his final lap in today’s qualifying session was interrupted by a local yellow flag, he held on to a strong starting position inside the top 10. Rasmussen started 10th in last year’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix and led 21 laps before being sidelined by a mechanical issue.
- The 2026 season marks the 25-year-old’s third in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, all with ECR. During his sophomore campaign, Rasmussen established himself as a formidable opponent on ovals and recorded a sixth-place finish in his second Indianapolis 500 and his first career podium at WWT Raceway. One year after making his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES start on a short oval at the Milwaukee Mile, he earned his first career victory. Earlier this season at Phoenix Raceway, Rasmussen was the class of the field. He charged from 21st to the front of the field and led 69 laps. Late-race contact with another competitor pushed his car into the wall and caused heavy suspension damage, but Rasmussen skillfully held the lead until eight laps to go.
- Rasmussen began racing at just nine years old, claiming his first karting championship in Denmark. He arrived in the United States in 2018 and joined the Road to Indy the following year. He is only the second driver in history to earn a championship in each division that currently feeds the NTT INDYCAR SERIES — USF2000 (2020), USF Pro 2000 (2021), and INDY NXT (2023). After an impressive rookie season, including being the highest rookie finisher in the 2024 Indianapolis 500, Rasmussen was named driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet beginning in 2025 as part of a multi-year deal.