Armstrong Leads Meyer Shank Racing in Detroit Qualifying

Detroit, MI. (May 30, 2026) – Marcus Armstrong led Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) in Detroit qualifying on Saturday, putting the No. 66 Root Insurance Honda eighth for Sunday’s 100-lap Detroit Grand Prix. Reigning Indianapolis 500 winner, Felix Rosenqvist was plagued by traffic during the second group qualifying run and was unable to transfer – he will start 16th in the No. 60 SiriusXM Honda.

Race Highlights:

Marcus Armstrong qualified eighth for Sunday’s Detroit Grand Prix with a fastest lap of 1:01.697-seconds.

Felix Rosenqvist will start 16th after posting a best lap of 1:02.186-seconds.

Both MSR Hondas finished in the top 12 in both Friday and Saturday practice sessions.

Rosenqvist is running a SiriusXM Shade 45 livery while in Detroit to honor hip hop legend, Eminem. Shade 45 DJ, DJ Whoo Kid will be onsite for the entire race weekend.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Marcus Armstrong: “This series is so tough and so close and you just have to be perfect every corner. Happy to have transferred to top 12, but disappointed I couldn’t find that last bit in some of those corners. We are fast though, and will see what we can do tomorrow.”

Felix Rosenqvist: “We were very close and David (Malukas) was in front of me and I had an eight-second gap to him but then he just kept getting closer to us. And then I missed that last lap so that was kind of it for us. Our car is definitely a bit quicker than we showed, but it’s OK, we will have a good time in the race tomorrow.”