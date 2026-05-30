Max Taylor Sets Fastest Lap, But Crashes In INDY NXT By Firestone Saturday Morning Practice

Max Taylor in Saturday morning’s practice session at Detroit — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – Max Taylor had the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s INDY NXT By Firestone practice session, but he ended with a bang. Literally. With the clock winding down, the Andretti Global driver slammed into the Turn 1 wall. That…...



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