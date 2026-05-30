Max Taylor in Saturday morning’s practice session at Detroit — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – Max Taylor had the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s INDY NXT By Firestone practice session, but he ended with a bang. Literally. With the clock winding down, the Andretti Global driver slammed into the Turn 1 wall. That…...
Max Taylor Sets Fastest Lap, But Crashes In INDY NXT By Firestone Saturday Morning Practice
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 30, 2026
- 4 minutes read
For nearly three decades, TrackSideOnline.com, presented by Honda, has provided comprehensive, on-site coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the American open-wheel ladder, offering exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and travel tips for fans and insiders.