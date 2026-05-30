Honda locks out the front row at the Detroit Grand Prix

May 30, 2026

— DETROIT, MI

Championship leader Alex Palou takes pole position for the third race in a row

Will Power scores best starting position since switching to Andretti Global for 2026

Honda powers four of the Firestone Fast Six, eight of the Top 12 round of qualifying

Alex Palou will lead the field to green for the third consecutive race, putting his HRC-liveried Honda on pole in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Detroit Grand Prix on the streets of the Motor City.

Palou started on pole at both the Sonsio Grand Prix and the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 earlier this month, sweeping the pole positions in the Month of May. The driver of the Chip Ganassi Racing #10 Honda currently leads the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship by 37 points and has notched three wins this season, St. Petersburg, Barber Motorsports Park and the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Palou will take to the streets tomorrow in a fan-favorite HRC livery on his #10 car. Palou previously ran the HRC livery at Barber Motorsports Park in 2025 where he took his red-white-and-blue CGR machine to a commanding victory—starting from pole and leading 81 of 90 laps on the day. In addition to celebrating the success Honda and Chip Ganassi Racing have had over the years, the livery brings awareness to the new HRC US business ventures—including the performance parts business which will feature genuine HRC parts for Acura and Honda road cars.

Lining up alongside Palou will be Andretti Global’s Will Power. Power, the all-time pole leader in IndyCar history, makes it an all-Honda front row in the Motor City. This is Power’s best starting position since switching to Andretti Global in the offseason.

Elsewhere for Honda, Scott Dixon (P4) and Kyle Kirkwood (P6) made the Firestone Fast Six round of qualifications. While Marcus Armstrong, Marcus Ericsson, Louis Foster and Graham Rahal made it through to the Top 12 round of qualifying. Four of five Honda-powered NTT INYDCAR SERIES teams made it through to the Top 12 as the manufacturer looks to continue its winning streak on the streets of Detroit.

Honda has won every race at Detroit since the series switched to the downtown street circuit beginning in 2023.

Detroit Grand Prix Honda Qualifying Results

1st Alex Palou

2nd Will Power

4th Scott Dixon

6th Kyle Kirkwood

8th Marcus Armstrong

10th Marcus Ericsson

11th Louis Foster

12th Graham Rahal

15th Dennis Hauger– R

16th Felix Rosenqvist

17th Kyffin Simpson

20th Romain Grosjean

23rd Mick Schumacher– R

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Andretti Global Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda

R – Rookie

Quotes

Alex Palou (#10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda) qualified first: “Our #10 Honda Honda is on pole! This is incredible. This car looks so good and it’s the fastest one out there. I’m super happy that we got the pole position. The Fast Six was very exciting, especially with only getting one lap. The tires were not up to temperature, but this #10 Honda Honda car was on rails. I’m super pumped for tomorrow. We’re starting from the best position on the grid but we still have lots of work ahead. I can’t wait!”

Will Power (#26 Andretti Global Honda) qualified second: “It was really nice to get into the Fast Six. It’s my second time in the one lap shootout this year. It’s very difficult to beat Alex, so heading into the race I think we just have to put our heads down and see what we can do. The Honda is very good and I’ve been really enjoying running with Honda power all year. I definitely feel like we have the advantage and we will have great fuel mileage for the race too.”

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