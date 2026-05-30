Alex Palou wins another pole — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – For the third NTT IndyCar Series race in a row, Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing is on the pole. The four-time IndyCar Series champion won the16th IndyCar pole of his career with a lap at 1:01.9017 in 9-turn, 1.645-mile street course in…...
Alex Palou Goes 3 In A Row In Pole Qualifying With His Latest Effort At Detroit
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 30, 2026
- 14 minutes read
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