Alessandro de Tullio Earns Another INDY NXT By Firestone Pole At Firestone Detroit Grand Prix

Alessandro de Tullio celebrates his Detroit pole with Firehawk — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – Alessandro de Tullio claimed his fifth pole of the season, all coming in the last five INDY NXT By Firestone races, with the pole in Saturday morning’s qualifications on the streets of Detroit. The AJ Foyt Racing driver…...



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