INDY NXT By Firestone Drivers navigate the bumps at Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN DETROIT – The bumpy and tight 1.645-mile-mile, 9-turn street course in Detroit took its toll on several cars during Friday’s INDY NXT By Firestone practice for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. It was another beautiful day on…...
INDY NXT By Firestone Drivers Navigate Bumpy Streets Of Detroit In Friday Practice
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 29, 2026
- 5 minutes read
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