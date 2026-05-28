Felix Rosenqvist celebrates the win in the 110th Indianapolis 500 — RICK McINTYRE Photo for BorgWarner BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – The ratings are in for the 110th Indianapolis 500 and it was another impressive number. For the second year in a row, the Indianapolis 500 has delivered a big rating for FOX. This year’s Indianapolis 500…...
The Ratings Are In For The 110th Indianapolis 500 On FOX
- TSO News
- Bruce Martin
- May 28, 2026
- 11 minutes read
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