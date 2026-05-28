The 2026 Indy 500 Finish as seen from the Welsch family seats in the Paddock Penthouse. Photo by Brian Welsch. I said several times in my prediction article that it was very difficult to make predictions for this year’s 500. I must admit that when the green and white flag waved to begin the last…...
Reflections on the 2026 Indy 500 from the Paddock Penthouse – By Butch Welsch
- TSO Features TSO News
- Patrick Stephan
- May 28, 2026
- 7 minutes read
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