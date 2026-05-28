OnlyBulls Named Official Digital Wallet of NTT INDYCAR SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS (Thursday, May 28, 2026) – OnlyBulls, the rapidly growing, AI-powered digital wealth platform, announced May 28 a major new partnership to become the Official Digital Wallet of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

OnlyBulls is already deeply integrated into the INDYCAR ecosystem through partnerships with Dale Coyne Racing, Meyer Shank Racing and veteran INDYCAR SERIES driver Conor Daly. The company also serves as title sponsor of INDYCAR Radio and the OnlyBulls Grand Prix of Portland.

“INDYCAR represents everything we love about innovation, speed and passionate fan communities,” said Todd Ault, founder of OnlyBulls. “All season long, we want OnlyBulls to become part of the fan experience while introducing audiences to the future of digital finance.

“Motorsports fans are incredibly engaged, intelligent and forward-thinking. We believe there is tremendous alignment between the INDYCAR audience and what we are building with OnlyBulls.”

OnlyBulls is designed to simplify investing and digital asset ownership through an intuitive platform powered by AI-driven tools and next-generation financial technology. The company’s mission is to make investing more accessible for everyday users while helping educate a new generation of investors.

“OnlyBulls continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and our fans,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “We look forward to expanding this relationship across the series and at many of our key events.”

Fans are encouraged to download the OnlyBulls app at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and follow the excitement of the 2026 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

About OnlyBulls

OnlyBulls is an AI-powered digital wealth platform designed to simplify investing across digital assets and traditional markets. Built for both experienced investors and newcomers alike, OnlyBulls combines powerful technology, intuitive tools and community-driven experiences to help users confidently build long-term financial growth.