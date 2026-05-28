  • May 28, 2026
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110th Indianapolis 500 News And Notes – Part 2

Kamila Jurkus hugs boyfriend David Malukas on pit lane after the Team Penske driver finished second in the 110th Indianapolis 500 — INDYCAR Photo BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – The energy and excitement leading into the 110thIndianapolis 500 was the main focus of Part 1 of the Trackside Online News and Notes. Part 2 will focus…...

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