RACE PREVIEW – Streets of Detroit

STREETS OF DETROIT PREVIEW

FRIDAY, MAY 29 – SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2026

RACE: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

TRACK: Streets of Detroit

LOCATION: Detroit, Michigan, USA

TRACK LAYOUT: 1.645-mile, nine-turn street circuit

RACE LENGTH: 100 Laps

PRACTICE: Friday – 3:05-4:25 p.m. ET (FS2)

Saturday – 9-10:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday – 9:30-10:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

QUALIFYING: Saturday – 1-2:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

RACE: Sunday – 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “Detroit’s been a solid track for us the past couple of years, so hopefully we can keep that going this weekend. The results in May were obviously disappointing for the No. 20 Java House team, but we move on and now it’s about putting a complete weekend together. Detroit is always challenging with how tight and physical the racing is, so the focus is on executing well and giving ourselves a chance at a good result on Sunday.”

BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991

HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA

RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN

DETROIT STATS

NUMBER OF STARTS: 3

TOP 5 FINISHES: 2

TOP 10 FINISHES: 3

BEST START: 13th (2023)

BEST FINISH: 5th (2023, 2024)

CAREER STATS

SEASON: 11th

STARTS: 171

WINS: 8

POLES: 7

TOP 5 FINISHES: 52

TOP 10 FINISHES: 100 OF NOTE: ﻿

﻿ All three of Alexander Rossi’s previous starts on the new downtown Detroit street circuit layout have resulted in Top 10 finishes. Rossi and the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet team aim to bounce back from a disappointing Month of May, where Rossi fell out of both races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway due to a loss of power in each. Prior to May, Rossi scored three Top 10 finishes in the first five races of the year. At the most recent street course race in Long Beach, Rossi scored his 100th career Top 10 finish in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Rossi is an eight-time winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, highlighted by his victory in the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. The Nevada City, California, native was the first American rookie to win the race since 1928. Rossi’s career has also taken him worldwide, with wins in Formula 2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona, along with starts in Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000, and the Bathurst 1000. Rossi continues to pilot the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet this season. Java House is an authentic cold brew coffee brand that began with brick-and-mortar cafés in the greater Indianapolis area and is now revolutionizing the beverage industry with its versatile Peel & Pour™ single-serve pods. Each 100% recyclable pod can be poured into iced or hot water with no machine or brewer required. The innovative, Indianapolis-based brand’s full portfolio of beverages includes Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, and hydration drinks.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet: “Detroit’s been a decent place for us in qualifying the last couple years, even if the results haven’t really shown it on race day. We’ve had several races this year where we were very competitive and were just not able get the finish, so the goal is to get a good result at this one!”