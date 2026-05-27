RACE PREVIEW – Streets of Detroit

STREETS OF DETROIT PREVIEW
FRIDAY, MAY 29 – SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2026
RACE: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
TRACK: Streets of Detroit
LOCATION: Detroit, Michigan, USA
TRACK LAYOUT: 1.645-mile, nine-turn street circuit
RACE LENGTH: 100 Laps
PRACTICE: Friday – 3:05-4:25 p.m. ET (FS2)
Saturday – 9-10:30 a.m. ET (FS1)
Sunday – 9:30-10:30 a.m. ET (FS1)
QUALIFYING: Saturday – 1-2:30 p.m. ET (FS1)
RACE: Sunday – 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
ALEXANDER ROSSI, NO. 20 JAVA HOUSE CHEVROLET
ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet: “Detroit’s been a solid track for us the past couple of years, so hopefully we can keep that going this weekend. The results in May were obviously disappointing for the No. 20 Java House team, but we move on and now it’s about putting a complete weekend together. Detroit is always challenging with how tight and physical the racing is, so the focus is on executing well and giving ourselves a chance at a good result on Sunday.”
BIRTHDAY: September 25, 1991
HOMETOWN: Nevada City, CA
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
DETROIT STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 3
TOP 5 FINISHES: 2
TOP 10 FINISHES: 3
BEST START: 13th (2023)
BEST FINISH: 5th (2023, 2024)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 11th
STARTS: 171
WINS: 8
POLES: 7
TOP 5 FINISHES: 52
TOP 10 FINISHES: 100
OF NOTE:
- All three of Alexander Rossi’s previous starts on the new downtown Detroit street circuit layout have resulted in Top 10 finishes. Rossi and the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet team aim to bounce back from a disappointing Month of May, where Rossi fell out of both races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway due to a loss of power in each. Prior to May, Rossi scored three Top 10 finishes in the first five races of the year. At the most recent street course race in Long Beach, Rossi scored his 100th career Top 10 finish in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.
- Rossi is an eight-time winner in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, highlighted by his victory in the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. The Nevada City, California, native was the first American rookie to win the race since 1928. Rossi’s career has also taken him worldwide, with wins in Formula 2, World Series by Renault, and the 24 Hours of Daytona, along with starts in Formula 1, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Baja 1000, and the Bathurst 1000.
- Rossi continues to pilot the No. 20 Java House Chevrolet this season. Java House is an authentic cold brew coffee brand that began with brick-and-mortar cafés in the greater Indianapolis area and is now revolutionizing the beverage industry with its versatile Peel & Pour™ single-serve pods. Each 100% recyclable pod can be poured into iced or hot water with no machine or brewer required. The innovative, Indianapolis-based brand’s full portfolio of beverages includes Amazingly Smooth cold brew coffees, lattes, teas, and hydration drinks.
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, NO. 21 SPLENDA CHEVROLET
CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet: “Detroit’s been a decent place for us in qualifying the last couple years, even if the results haven’t really shown it on race day. We’ve had several races this year where we were very competitive and were just not able get the finish, so the goal is to get a good result at this one!”
BIRTHDAY: June 29, 2000
HOMETOWN:
Copenhagen, Denmark
RESIDENCE: Indianapolis, IN
DETROIT STATS
NUMBER OF STARTS: 2
BEST START: 10th (2025)
BEST FINISH: 24th (2025)
CAREER STATS
SEASON: 3rd
STARTS: 38
WINS: 1
TOP 5 FINISHES: 2
TOP 10 FINISHES: 7
OF NOTE:
- In both of his previous appearances on the streets of Detroit, Christian Rasmussen turned in strong qualifying performances. As a rookie in 2024, Rasmussen delivered his best qualifying result to date with a 13th-place starting position. Last year, he followed that up with what was then his best start of the season, rolling off 10th. However, mechanical issues sidelined him in both events. Rasmussen, too, is looking to rebound from a tough Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as he also suffered a loss of power in the Sonsio Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500. Before retiring from Sunday’s 500-mile race, he led the field for the third time in as many starts. Earlier this season on the street course in Arlington, Texas, Rasmussen delivered the best street course qualifying performance of his career to date and started 8th.
- The 2026 season marks the 25-year-old’s third in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, all with ECR. During his sophomore campaign, Rasmussen established himself as a formidable opponent on ovals and recorded a sixth-place finish in his second Indianapolis 500 and his first career podium at WWT Raceway. One year after making his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES start on a short oval at the Milwaukee Mile, he earned his first career victory. Earlier this season at Phoenix Raceway, Rasmussen was the class of the field. He charged from 21st to the front of the field and led 69 laps. Late-race contact with another competitor pushed his car into the wall and caused heavy suspension damage, but Rasmussen skillfully held the lead until eight laps to go.
- Rasmussen began racing at just nine years old, claiming his first karting championship in Denmark. He arrived in the United States in 2018 and joined the Road to Indy the following year. He is only the second driver in history to earn a championship in each division that currently feeds the NTT INDYCAR SERIES — USF2000 (2020), USF Pro 2000 (2021), and INDY NXT (2023). After an impressive rookie season, including being the highest rookie finisher in the 2024 Indianapolis 500, Rasmussen was named driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet beginning in 2025 as part of a multi-year deal.