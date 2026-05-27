From 8 Mile to INDYCAR, SiriusXM’s Shade 45 Is Ready to Ride with Meyer Shank Racing in Detroit

Resident SiriusXM Shade 45 DJ and host of “DJ Whoo Kid: Whooshouse Mix,” DJ Whoo Kid to be on-site for Detroit race weekend

Pataskala, Ohio (May 27, 2026) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) will bring the sound of Detroit to the streets of the Motor City this weekend as Eminem’s SiriusXM channel, Shade 45 joins 2026 Indianapolis 500 champion, Felix Rosenqvist and the No. 60 Honda for the Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday.

The special Detroit weekend collaboration will feature Shade 45 branding onboard Rosenqvist’s entry as the NTT INDYCAR SERIES returns to downtown Detroit for one of the most anticipated events of the season. The partnership celebrates the energy, culture and music synonymous with Detroit while connecting motorsports and entertainment on one of INDYCAR’s biggest stages.

Adding to the excitement of the weekend, legendary Shade 45 DJ and host of “DJ Whoo Kid: Whooshouse Mix,” – an eight hour weekly show on SiriusXM ch. 45 – DJ Whoo Kid will attend Sunday’s race festivities with Meyer Shank Racing. Whoo Kid works alongside Wiz Khalifa, Waka Flocka Flame, G Eazy, Snoop Dogg, Da Baby, Kodak Black, Mike Tyson, Lil Baby, Eminem, and Lil Wayne.

“We’re excited to bring together two incredible brands in SiriusXM and Shade 45 for our Detroit race weekend,” said Mike Shank, co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing. “Detroit has such an iconic identity rooted in both music and motorsports, so having Shade 45 and Eminem represented on Felix’s car feels like a perfect fit for this event.”

Rosenqvist enters the Detroit Grand Prix weekend on a high after winning the closest Indianapolis 500 in series history last Sunday. After a busy few days on a New York City media tour to celebrate his victory, Rosenqvist heads straight to Detroit for Round 8 of the INDYCAR championship.

Shade 45, Eminem’s uncensored hip-hop channel on SiriusXM, has become one of the most recognizable audio brands in music and entertainment, featuring exclusive shows, major artists and DJs, including DJ Whoo Kid.

The Detroit Grand Prix airs live Sunday, May 31st at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX with IndyCar Radio hosting live coverage throughout the weekend on XM channel 218.