2026 Streets of Detroit Race Preview

With another running of the Indianapolis 500 in the books, Arrow McLaren turns its attention to the Motor City for the final NTT INDYCAR SERIES race in this busy Month of May.

Following the two traditional Indianapolis races, the team heads to Detroit with Christian (4th) and Pato (5th) still firmly in championship contention alongside Nolan coming off his best Indy 500 finish to date.

All three drivers begin their weekend on the nine-turn, 1.645-mile downtown street course on Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET for Practice 1 on FS2.

Session Times:

– Practice 1: Friday, 3:00 p.m. ET (FS2)

– Practice 2: Saturday, 9:00 a.m. ET (FS1)

– Qualifying: Saturday, 1:00 p.m. ET (FS1)

– Warmup: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (FS1)

– Race Tune In: Sunday, 12:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

– Green Flag: Sunday, 12:51 p.m. ET (FOX)

Pato O’Ward – No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Career on Streets of Detroit

Total Starts: 3

Best Starting Position: P10 (2023)

Best Finishing Position: P7 (2x, most recent 2025)



“It’s always good to be back in Detroit for Team Chevy’s home race. It’s disappointing to leave Indy without the win, but we have plenty of racing and opportunities ahead of us, and we’re going to keep pushing.”

Nolan Siegel – No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

areer on Streets of Detroit

Total Starts: 1

Best Starting Position: P27 (2025)

Best Finishing Position: P19 (2025)



“Obviously, we wanted more in Indy, but I do feel we’re headed to Detroit with some momentum after a string of solid results. I’m eager to keep things rolling, keep making progress and get to the front this weekend.”

Christian Lundgaard – No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Career on Streets of Detroit

Total Starts: 3

Best Starting Position: P4 (2025)

Best Finishing Position: P8 (2025)



“I’m excited to reset and get back on the right track this weekend. We’ve had good success on street and road courses so far this season, so we’ll look to continue that momentum. It’s a big race for Team Chevy at their home base, and it’s a big one for the No. 7 as we continue battling for championship position. Looking forward to it.”