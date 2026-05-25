TEAM CHEVY INDYCAR – Indianapolis 500 Race Report

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES

110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval

Speedway, Indiana

Race Day

May 24, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA (May 24, 2026) – The closest finish in Indianapolis 500 history ended with David Malukas, in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, coming up just shy of his first career win. The first year Penske drivers second straight runner-up finish, this time by a slim 0.0233 seconds after a side-by-side run to the yard of bricks from Turn 4.

Malukas led Team Chevy to five of the top eight finishers with Scott McLaughlin in the No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet (3rd), Pato O’Ward in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet (4th), Rinus VeeKay in the No. 76 WedBush – JHR – DRR Chevrolet (6th), and Santino Ferrucci in the No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet (8th).

The 200-lap race set a record with 70 lead changes and featured one red flag for rain and one for after-contact in the last 10 laps.

Eight different Chevrolet-powered drivers led laps, with Malukas’ 30 laps the most of the brand’s pilots.

McLaughlin’s 3rd finish is his best in the “Greatest Spectacle In Racing.”

O’Ward led nine laps, the sixth straight Indianapolis 500 that he’s led and finished in the top six for the sixth time in seven years.

VeeKay’s 6th place finish is the 25-year-old’s best effort on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in his seven races.

With his 8th-place finish, Ferrucci has now finished in the top 10 in all eight of his Indianapolis 500 starts and has completed all 1,600 laps he has contested on the 2.5-mile oval.

Team Chevy drivers hold 2nd (David Malukas), 4th (Christian Lundgaard), 5th (Pato O’Ward), and 6th (Scott McLaughlin) in points, headed to their home race in the Motor City.

110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge unofficial results

What They’re Saying Indianapolis 500

David Malukas, No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet: finished 2nd:

“I don’t know what else we could have done. We were the fastest car that whole race. I gave it 150%. I almost crashed this damn car every lap and still end up with a P2. I can’t believe it. I don’t know what else I can give.”

How proud of you are of this team?

“I give everything to this team. We’ve had such a stellar season. This whole month they gave everything me everything I need. Just so close. This place, man. We’re going to come back again though. We’re going to bring everything. We’re going to give it 160% though. Thank you everybody here for staying here through the rain. Thank you to everybody at Team Penske. Thank you to Roger Penske for believing in me when nobody else did. We’re going to keep on going.”

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet finished 3rd:

“I don’t think we were fast enough in traffic, to be honest, like the other two cars were (Rosenquist and Malukas). But yes, I think the No. 12 car was the car of the race today, but the No. 60 made the strategy work, and we were 10th with four to go. I had two awesome late restarts. So, I was just sending and hope and we came out with third.”

“I saw my finish, but I didn’t see this. You know, I was looking at Pato and stuff on the inside. So yeah. Anyway, one day David’s going to win of these and hopefully I will too.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 4th:

“Disappointing Sunday. We were in the mix again, but we didn’t have what we needed to go get it done. There is nothing left for us here other than winning.”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 WedBush – JHR – DRR Chevrolet finished 6th:

“It was a roller coaster of a day. I’m sure not just for me, but for my team. I’m really happy that the weather held off. We had a bit of a sprinkle, but all those 330,000 fans in the grandstands got to see the full race. We did not take tires the first yellow. In the end, not the right decision, so we went from 11th to 27th or 28th.. We tried something, didn’t work”

“So, we went for it. We kind of set in there and then then created strategy, created opportunity, saving fuel, and we could go for at the end. So, yeah, just a really good day. Really good restart at the end. I went from ninth to fifth.

“Fortunately, did not have the tires to, you know, move forward. I have McLaughlin roll the outside, but really, really happy. It’s a month-long effort from those guys, here behind me, and, it’s not done alone at all. And, also, I could not have picked a better guy to win than Felix Rosenquist. A new father. And, we see each other, well, every other day in the gym. So, yeah. Really, really happy for him. What a what a moment in his in his career.”

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet finished 8th:

“Really proud of the Homes For Our Troops crew today. I mean Larry, and everybody I think did a good job. We had a great strategy, everything probably went as good as it could have. Car just didn’t really have the speed. I got up front early and just couldn’t stay there. There’s nothing you can do when you’re holding it flat. We just couldn’t get off of [turns] two and four. We made a call to say let’s trim it, see what happens, and it actually woke the car up, and we were able to actually make some progress back, which was good, but it was a little late in the race, unfortunately, we got really hung up in one of those restarts, and yeah, just not our day. I’m happy Caio is okay. I mean, he was running a great race all day today. I saw him running up front with us at one point. I know he was only a couple spots behind me on the same strategy, and he would have finished in the top 10 with us, so just a bummer for him.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 11th:

“It was a very difficult day for us. We got a little lucky on fuel at the end. Definitely not a smooth day. We had a lot of setbacks, but I’m proud of the way the team came back from those setbacks. Really proud of the crew on pit lane today. We made up a lot of spots there. We had a really fast car. It could have been better; it could have been worse. Definitely not fully satisfied, and we didn’t finish our business.”

Conor Daly, No. 23 DRR KINGSPAN Chevrolet finished 12th:

‘Wow, we had a fast car. I appreciate the way the team worked. We got screwed on some strategy today. I really don’t know what to say. The second to the last restart, I got shoved into the wall and then, Marcus (Ericsson) hit me on the last restart. It’s a shame because it was complete waste of day. This car and team deserves so much better. Our fuel strategy was different than some of the others today. The car was really good but you have to be there at the end, and we weren’t where we wanted to be. All you can ask for is to be competitive and race up front. We did that. But this place always throws you a curveball. I just have to keep working hard and get another chance to win here.”

Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 VELO Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 17th:

“It was a very long day and certainly not the result we were working towards. We felt like we were making good progress throughout the month, but when it came down to it, we just didn’t move the needle and the strategy gamble didn’t pay off. It’s incredibly frustrating for the whole team.

We’ll learn from this and put it behind us as we shift our focus entirely to Detroit. The objective is clear, to get a win for Team Chevy on their home turf. A victory there wouldn’t make up for today, but it would certainly be a massive boost and get us back on the right track.”

Jack Harvey, No. 24 DRR INVST Chevrolet finished 22nd:

“The first two thirds of every stint the car felt good and I could pass. But the final third it was different to drive it. It was one of the worst feelings I have had here. We tried everything we could, but it just wouldn’t change. I am just glad to be back here in one piece. You think about each stint and a third of each one is a nightmare. And make so many laps on the edge. It’s been a tough month for the No. 24 DRR INVST Chevy with the fire at the test, no fifth gear in qualifying, getting moved to the rear of the field and then the vibration in the race. I look forward to coming back next year and we’ll rally to do it again. I know as a team we very close to winning this race. We just need to get the right pieces all together. This team works very hard for a one-off race at the 500. I can see how much Dennis and his organization do for the event.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger – Goodheart Chevrolet finished 23rd:

Jacob Abel, No. 51 Abel Construction Company Chevrolet finished 24th:

Caio Collet, No. 4 Combitrans Amazonia Chevrolet finished: 26th

“I think it was an awesome race up until the crash. We did a gamble there in the beginning with strategy. It didn’t pay off with the yellows. I think we had a really good car. We were up a few positions already on the first few laps. Got to lead a couple of laps after with the strategy we took and then we were basically fighting with the good guys there, like head-to-head, and that was pretty cool. And then at the end there, our strategy didn’t work out, we had to bail out of that and come back from last, and we were running P 10, fighting for the top 10 at the end. So big thanks to the Combitrans team, they’ve managed to put me back in the race, fighting for the top 10 there at the end. Had to save a little bit of fuel, but I think we had a really good car, and I was just pushing too much, trying to stay in the fight, and ended up losing the rear. Just a silly mistake from my side, but I’m glad that I’m okay. These cars, they are really safe, because I have to look back at the video, I think it was pretty sketchy. But no, I’m glad that I’m fine. I think we had a really good month, just a little bit frustrating to end like this. I think we can be proud of what we did, and we’ll come back stronger.”

Christian Rasmussen, No. 21 Splenda Chevrolet finished 27th:

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Shell Fuel Rewards Team Penske Chevrolet finished 28th:

“Ultimately? Yes. I don’t think we were fast enough in traffic, to be honest, like the other two cars were (Rosenquist and Malukas). But, yes. I think the No. 12 car was the car of the race today, but the No. 60 made the strategy work, and we were 10th with four to go. I had two awesome late restarts. So I was just sending an hope and we came out with third.”

“I saw my finish, but I didn’t see this. You know, I was looking at Pato and stuff on the inside. So yeah. Anyway, one day David’s gonna win of these and hopefully I will too.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 20 Java House Chevrolet finished 30th:

Ed Carpenter, No. 33 SlimFast Special Chevrolet finished 31st:

Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 31 Prize Picks Arrow McLaren Chevrolet finished 32nd:

Yeah (I’m OK). Thank you. It was super tough out there. We were loose on Carb Day. Thought we might have made some changes to fix it. It just… the whole time I tried to keep it off the wheel. I saw it was loose. Obviously at that position there was nothing they could do. They told me right rear pressure and temp were sky high, and you can’t pit at that point because you’ll be in a hole fuel wise. Super disappointing. First time in the wall in 16 years. It’s a bummer but so thankful to this team, Arrow McLaren, Chevy and PrizePicks. Going out that early is heartbreaking. But man, I was holding my breath so much keeping the car off the wall. That wiggle didn’t come back. That’s the gist of it.

Katherine Legge, No. 11 e.l.f. Cosmetics Chevrolet finished 33rd:

“I’m just gutted more than anything. Ryan spun in front of me. He was battling his car for a minute and I was back there chilling out and saving fuel. He spun and went down the track and then started coming back up the track so I had to abort mission and go low and I just didn’t make it.”

Scott McLaughlin

David Malukas

Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: We’ll begin our post-race news conference after the running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge. We’re joined by Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet, with a career-best finish here in his sixth Indianapolis 500, second top 3 of the season, 24th career podium. I know that doesn’t mean much —

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I mean, I’m happy. I went from 10th to third in two laps. I mean, I had an awesome — I had so much adrenaline going through my body right now, but ultimately congrats to Felix. I saw him up high in the last two corners and I was like, how is this going to work out, but the draft is incredible. It’s really tough to lead this race now.

I took the lead there for a little bit, and you’re just so draggy out front. I feel for Dave. He’s a good kid, and been great around here. I know he’s going to be gutted, but he’s young and he’s going to be just fine.

Just really happy for my Pennzoil Chevy guys. Probably kept a lid on it a little bit, but the last 365 days have ate at me to come back here, and even on the warmup lap, when I took the green I was like, well, this is good.

But it’s been an emotional month, and just nice to come back and execute. We weren’t fast enough in traffic. I really struggled to hold with the 12 and the 10 there at the last couple restarts — sorry, the last exchanges. So I had to make my hay on the restarts. I was just throwing it in and taking whatever gap I could. I really thought I was never coming out, so it was just nice to guess out of there, no crashing, and yeah, go third.

Q. Scott, have you gotten a chance to talk to David yet?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: No, I haven’t. I’ll talk to him. I’ve lost plenty of races in my career, and you sort of know how that feels being so close to something so massive. He’s going to be feeling it. He’s going to go through it himself and have his family around him, but I’ll talk to him when I see him.

Q. What did you see? Felix kind of came out of nowhere. Were you able to see —

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: I honestly was looking left to see Pato and see if I got him on the line. It’s quite a bit of money from fifth to third so I was trying to get third. I honestly thought I saw Dave going into 3 — I saw Dave go into 3 and I thought he had it. I’m sorry to say that right now. But Felix was riding the top and I couldn’t — I wasn’t really focused on the battle. I was focused on mine. I saw it after the race. It’s crazy.

THE MODERATOR: David Malukas joins us, back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 500 for David, best finish of this season, second top 3 of the season. Some consolation, you’re now up to second in the points standings. Just your thoughts on — I know. 233 10,000ths of a second, which is the closest finish in Indy 500 history. So you’re a part of that. What are your emotions right now?

DAVID MALUKAS: Yeah, just disappointment. I just don’t know what else we could have done. We were driving 150 percent that whole race. The guys did a fantastic job getting the car where it needed to be. We had the fastest car out there that whole race. It was ours to win, and I knew that.

I’ve never pushed that hard in my whole life. Just to finish, like — I can’t believe it. This whole season, even before, just keep getting a lot of seconds, but we just can’t get — now it’s like — I don’t know how much closer you can get to getting it. So yeah. Now we’re even P2 in the championship. It’s great, so many seconds.

But on a high note, this team, everybody from Verizon and the whole crew and even outside the 12 crew, but the 2 car, the 3 car, everybody — I’ve been through many different teams, although I’m still young, 2024, from the wrist injury, been to so many different teams, and nobody is like Team Penske. Everybody here is just so closely connected and truly feels like family.

Obviously coming from all of that, Roger was one of the first guys to come to me and tell me that he believes in me and told me to keep on pushing.

Because of him, I can sit here and cry that I’m going for a P2 position. I think that’s why it’s really emotional for me because I wanted to get a win for this team and just wanted to be written across those history books. Everything happens for a reason. I think there’s a reasoning to this. We’re going to just use it as more motivation and just keep pushing forward, and someday maybe it’ll happen.

Q. We get that red flag, and you’re multiple spots behind the top position. What’s the mindset as you’re sitting there in pit lane waiting?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: For me, I was 10th on that first one and I was like, I’m just going to ship it and if I crash, I crash. This is it.

This is the pinnacle, and this is what I want out of everything. I think Dave would have been the same. I think we were on the alternate strategy, but we had 10 or so laps better tire than everyone else.

So we knew that we probably had grip on the restarts, grip up high, just a matter of just making it happen. I mean, you did, you were leading. And you’re young. You’re going to be fine. We’re both going to get one, I reckon. Hopefully.

Q. David, you come out of Turn 4 just trying to break that draft. What did you see with his speed that allowed him to catch up to you?

DAVID MALUKAS: I mean, he just had a really good run. There’s nothing else I could have done. I’m trying to think back, maybe something different with deployment here or there —

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: There’s no way, man.

DAVID MALUKAS: There’s just no way. In the car it looked a lot closer, which it was really, really close, but from the run I didn’t know he had that big of a run. Watching the replay and seeing the run that he had, it actually made me feel better because I was like, to be honest, I don’t think there’s anything I could have done. Maybe could have shortened it by a couple thousandths. I think that was the IMS gods telling me that it’s not my time.

Q. David, I imagine your initial reaction is based on feeling like you could have done something different, and then when you’re looking at the screen out there and realizing, oh, it’s not necessarily something you could have done, the disappointment is still there, but I imagine it’s not so much on you. Does that change how you’re going through that moment, or is the pain consistent through that whole thing regardless?

DAVID MALUKAS: I mean, the pain is still there. It makes it feel a little bit better. Watching it, he just had such a big run. There’s definitely nothing we could have — yeah, there’s just nothing. With the positioning, the timing of all of it, yeah, there’s nothing we could have done.

We did everything we could, and it’s just a big thank you to this team. They gave me the best car out there.

Q. How did you find the sort of strength in that moment to even — you probably could have sat there for 10 minutes with your helmet on, but you took your helmet off, you did the interviews, all that stuff. How did you decide to push forward in that moment which is really challenging?

DAVID MALUKAS: Well, I think it’s just because I really started to beat myself up in that car so I told myself I need to get out of here before I just keep on overthinking and making things so much worse. Yeah, just had to get out, and it was a good decision to do, get out and just see everybody and kind of just let the emotions out because in the car it was not good thoughts.

Q. Scott, you were really heartbroken a year ago; David, you’re heartbroken today. Does this race hurt more than others do?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: All right, hear me out. It’s Christmas but not everyone gets a present, and that’s the worst part about it because you wake up you’re like, yo, we’re going to get presents, it’s going to be sick, and then only one guy goes home with one. That’s what my mom said. It’s kind of a good way to look at it. But at the same time, yeah, everyone here that finishes not first despises today, and it is what it is.

I mean, you’ve just got to take the learnings, whatever it is, whether you crashed last year or you finished where we finished today: What could you have done differently? What could you have done better? What was out of your control? And just come back stronger.

Personally, I’ve hardly seen the replay, David, but I don’t think you had any fight back at that position. The speed was slow, Felix was going to get a run regardless. Yeah, it sucks, but — because I think if the pace is faster, it’s a normal race, I think David squeezes one home. But it’s just off a restart.

Q. Are you surprised, David, at how much this hurts?

DAVID MALUKAS: Not really, to be honest. I just knew this whole month our car was spectacular, and I knew if we were going to be in a position like that, it was going to hurt. I was just so committed in my mind. I was not nervous, I was not anything on those last few restarts.

For some reason in my head I felt like, we got this. We’re going to get it. And we didn’t, by just a few little bits. I think that’s why it hurts because in my mind I really thought we were going to win it, and we didn’t get that right.

I think it’s when you give yourself a goal and when you don’t achieve it, it tends to hurt, and I think that’s why it hurts so much.

Q. David, you had said that last year kind of replayed in your mind for a whole year and that was with about a tenth of the race to go. What is kind of the coping process to get over this one, an even closer finish for you?

DAVID MALUKAS: Just use it to drive me even more. Last year was more in the fact of, hey, I do belong here, I can be there in the end for the fight. Now it feels more of, okay, I’ve learned what it is to be in those last 20, 30 laps. I’ve learned from last year what I did wrong, corrected it this time.

Of course a little different scenario, but whatever scenario we were in, I felt like we were on the right strategy and made all the right decisions.

Going around this time we know we’re there, we know we have it. This time it’s just more of we’ve got to use it to build this drive, keep this momentum going. Obviously we still have our whole season for this year, and got 365 days until this, so we’re going to keep going.

Q. Were you okay with INDYCAR kind of red flagging it like they’ve done in recent years and then going — accelerating that last caution to have a one-lap dash to the finish?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Yes. In opposition, yes.

DAVID MALUKAS: If you asked Marcus Armstrong, he’d probably say no.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: But I think we all know that that’s probably what’s going to happen. I imagine if it was less laps, they might have shut it down.

DAVID MALUKAS: At the end of the day, in those situations, it is what’s the best decision for the fans. Even no matter what position, if you’re in Marcus’ position, you want a good show. You want it to be under green, and I think no matter what, that is what should always be the right decision, is to go green and give everybody a show.

Q. David, obviously Indy is Indy, but next week is Detroit, the rest of the season, championship to play for. How quickly can you put this behind you and look forward?

DAVID MALUKAS: I mean, it won’t take long. We’re just going to use it as, like I said, more drive, more motivation, more push and more obsession. I think that’s — right now I’m just so obsessed, I just want to get this win. We’re so close so many times, and all of Indy, even Indy GP, it’s just a lot of seconds. We’re getting so close. Literally I don’t know how much closer you can get. Yep, we’re going to keep pushing.

Q. Scott, for you, I was surprised to see you finished third coming back from tenth. Talk about how you made that move that fast?

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN: Look, I had a really good restart on the second to last one, and I got to sixth, I think, and then I just — the next restart I had a really good restart. Honestly, I thought my restarts all day were really solid, but I said I was going up to the top no matter what. I didn’t really care where I was going. It was just throw it up and hope we come out all right.

Honestly, I had a pretty good run off 2 and everyone was side by side, so I just checked myself up and was going to try and get a big run, and decided to deploy. Deployed out the hybrid, helped me get to the line, sort of doing a go-kart, like crash down, trying to get low, and it was amazing. Yeah, it was cool.

Q. David, you’ve spoken a lot about this mindset that everything happens for a reason. Can you talk a little bit about how you came to adopt that and kind of why it’s proven helpful and why it could prove helpful in this situation?

DAVID MALUKAS: I think it’s through hardships. Everybody here in this room has hardships. It’s the ones you remember. Obviously really, really good times you remember. But if I think back to when I was a kid, elementary school, middle school, I remember all the bad things I did. So you don’t repeat them and you learn from them and you make yourself better, it makes you who you are.

That was something I truly kind of enveloped as to be who I am in 2024 coming from the wrist injury. That was a big hardship for me, trying to overcome that and come back into the field and go back into performing with one and a half hands.

Having all these hardships builds character, and for me it just gives me more drive, gives me more motivation, more obsession to go out there and have my dreams come true, right? We’re getting so close. I will not be able to die at rest until we can go get a win.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES News ConferenceFriday, May 22, 2026Indianapolis, Indiana, USAKatherine LeggePress Conference

THE MODERATOR: As mentioned, great to have Katherine Legge with us, driver of the No. 11 e.l.f. Cosmetics Chevrolet for HMD Motorsports with AJ Foyt Racing, starts 26th on Sunday, fifth Indianapolis 500 for her. Final practice. Katherine, what did you think?

KATHERINE LEGGE: Have I got time to think?

THE MODERATOR: No, you don’t. It’s the month of May.

KATHERINE LEGGE: I think this week has been getting everything bad luck-wise out of the way early. We had a disaster traveling back from New York City. It took us like a day and a half. Then this morning’s practice was — if it could have gone wrong, it did go wrong.Hopefully now we know, and we’re in the clear travel-wise, car-wise, all the things. Get it out of the way today.

THE MODERATOR: Absolutely. Open it up for questions for Katherine.

Q. Katherine, I’ll just ask about Kyle Busch. Wanted to know just how much you maybe got to know him over the last couple years you’ve been doing NASCAR?KATHERINE LEGGE: I am devastated for Sam and the kids. You know, he and Samantha were two of the nicest drivers to me, welcoming me to the series. A lot of the drivers don’t even say hi, but they kind of — they took the time to get to know me and give me some help and advice, and I would class them as friends now.

So it’s desperately sad. It’s also one of those things where you try not to think about it or let it in because you’ve got so much to do, you can’t let yourself get emotional. But honestly, racing has lost one of the greatest drivers, in my opinion, of all time. If you look back at the history and just — you know, he was a legend. I think there’s a lot of shock regarding it because he was so young and so healthy.

It’s almost unbelievable, right? Like it just bangs home the fact that life is so unfair.

Q. Asking about Sunday, weather seems up in the air at both tracks you’re supposed to race at. How much is that kind of consuming your mind over the next 48 hours about how everything could be shifted at both places?KATHERINE LEGGE: You know what, I look at it, and I’m like: Don’t look. Then don’t go down that rabbit hole. It’s changing all the time. So I’m trying to be like what will be will be and be relaxed about it. But it doesn’t look great at the moment, I have to say.

I don’t know what happens then, like it’s out of our control. If it’s bad at both places, do both get delayed and then the same amount? Does it get moved to Monday? Does it still count as doing the double if you do one race on Sunday and one race on Monday?

There’s so many things that you have to just like put to the side and go it doesn’t matter. It will be what it will be. I’ll do my best with whatever situation is thrown at us, a bit like the last couple of days trying to get back from New York.

Q. Obviously with your travel woes, with the forecast, all the stuff you’re saying, you’re trying to filter a lot out. What do you let in as you’re trying to process the day that you have ahead of you?KATHERINE LEGGE: That’s a good question. I don’t know, I just keep telling myself, don’t be grumpy, don’t get grumpy. Everybody’s working incredibly hard, and I have to remember how lucky I am and how grateful I am to be here, because I am.

So when all of these things keep coming in, you have to remember the positives, which is like I’m here. Like okay, we were stuck on the runway for 2 1/2 hours and we had a sinkhole, and we had all these things, but hey, I’m still going back to Indy to drive the Indy 500, right?

So you have to keep everything in, I guess, perspective. It’s weird, though, because when you’re trying to be numb to that, you’re also numb to kind of the positives in what you let in. So you try not to be on the roller coaster of, yeah, it’s awesome, and then, oh, no, the clutch isn’t working or whatever it may be. Try to be kind of level-headed about it all and let it run off you like water off a duck’s back.

It’s not easy. It’s come with years of practice.

Q. Guys like Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch, who have done this before, have talked about what went into their preparation for it. Like Tony Stewart collapsed on pit road when he — after the 600.KATHERINE LEGGE: Did he? Don’t tell me that.

Q. Yeah, he was fine. He was fine.THE MODERATOR: We need good vibes here for Katherine.

Q. Kurt Busch talked about getting IV fluids in between the 500 and 600. What’s gone into your preparation for this race?KATHERINE LEGGE: I’ve been drinking a lot of this new sports drink called Rip It, and I’m hoping it will get me through. In all reality, nothing different. I have spoken to a few people about what I should be hydrating with in regards to like electrolytes and IVs and things like that. So I’m going to do an IV when I finish the 500 in the plane on the way to the 600. I might need one after the 600. I don’t know, I hope I don’t collapse.

My biggest concern is how to get enough calories because it’s probably 2,500 calories just doing Indy, maybe more, and it’s another 3,000 calories plus in Charlotte. Which is a lot of energy that you’re expending that you need to put back in. So I have Jim Leo who’s given me a bunch of gels and bars and stuff like that and things I can eat.

I have to force myself to eat on the plane because once you get out of a race car after 500 miles, you don’t want to eat. You feel sick. It’s hot. It’s brutal. You don’t want to mess your stomach up. I’m thinking can I eat in the car during the 500? Someone told me that Tony did, but then he got protein bar all over his gloves, so that didn’t work out so well for him.So we were thinking maybe baby food. When I did Ironman a years ago, I did sweet potato mashed up in a bag, which is almost like baby food. So something that doesn’t mess your stomach up. There’s been a lot of thought into the actual day, and I’ve been trying things throughout the week.

With regard to fitness, I’ve not done much the last couple of weeks because we’ve been so busy. So I’m hoping that me training year-round is going to carry me through.

Q. One more. Now for the 500, you’ve had multiple days of multiple hours of practice, but with the 600 tomorrow, you’re only going to have 25 minutes of practice.KATHERINE LEGGE: Maybe.

Q. And that’s assuming the weather cooperates.KATHERINE LEGGE: Maybe, yeah.

Q. What challenge does that present you?KATHERINE LEGGE: I am praying to all of the weather gods at the moment that we get practice. I desperately need practice in the Cup car. It’s going to be my second mile and a half, I think, and maybe my fifth or sixth Cup start. I do not want to turn into turn one after the green without having driven Charlotte in a car I don’t know that well.

So there is a concern that it will rain tomorrow, and if practice and qualifying gets rained out, I’ve been frantically asking everybody, okay, what happens then? Can we run practice on Sunday? It would be the O’Reilly race on Sunday instead. So they said no.

Yeah, it’s less than ideal. Obviously that doesn’t fill me with warm and fuzzies, but again, it is what it is. We committed to doing this thing, and we’re not going to not do it because I don’t feel ready. I mean, it’s too late for that.

Q. Obviously a lot of people are going to be spending the next couple of days preparing for the race, whether it’s strategy or what they do at the start, et cetera. As you said, you’ve got limited time for NASCAR and have to focus on that. How do you balance preparing for this race the last couple of days but also focus on what you’re doing for Charlotte?KATHERINE LEGGE: It’s been quite a bit hectic with all the travel woes, honestly. I wanted to sit down and watch last year’s 600 and last year’s 500 and switch between the two and get my head in the game and spend time with my engineers. I haven’t had that luxury, so it feels like we’re on our back foot a little bit.

In all honesty, it’s not that much to do in Charlotte. I would have loved the opportunity to go over there and drive the sim again in preparation. Unfortunately, again, with travel and everything else, that didn’t happen. So we will do our best, and I don’t know when I’m going to get the chance now because we’ve got a pretty packed schedule.I’ll figure it out. It’s either that or sleeping. It’s preparation or sleep. So there’s got to be a compromise in there somewhere.

THE MODERATOR: Hopefully it’s smooth sailing from here on out for you. Thanks for coming out. Good luck this weekend.

After the pit stop competition, hopefully there is one, weather permitting, we’ll bring out the champion team. That will be the next opportunity news conference-wise here a little bit later this afternoon.

Up Next

A trip to Team Chevy’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan, for the eighth race of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on the 1.645-mile, 10-turn Detroit street circuit next weekend.