Meyer Shank Racing in the Indianapolis 500

Felix Rosenqvist and Meyer Shank Racing Win 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis, IN. (May 24, 2026) – A once-in-a-lifetime finish became reality for Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) and Felix Rosenqvist – No. 60 SiriusXM Honda – on Sunday as Rosenqvist etched his name into Indianapolis 500 history with the closest finish ever recorded — a breathtaking 0.0233-second victory that delivered MSR its second Indianapolis 500 win.

From the drop of the green flag, Rosenqvist was in contention, surviving a dramatic afternoon that set up a frantic dash to the finish. A late-race red flag with just nine laps remaining reset the field and intensified the battle at the front, with Rosenqvist restarting in the lead while teammate Marcus Armstrong – No. 66 Acura Honda – lined up third, the MSR pair were in prime position for a run for the win.

As the final laps unfolded, the two MSR Hondas fought side-by-side for the lead before Rosenqvist briefly dropped to third with one lap remaining. Refusing to back down, the Swede charged forward, reclaiming second before making a move to the outside of the No. 12 machine in a drag race to the yard of bricks. Rosenqvist surged ahead just feet before the start-finish line, securing his first Indianapolis 500 victory by an astonishing 0.0233 seconds — the narrowest margin in the race’s storied history.

Marcus Armstrong methodically carved his way through the field after starting 16th, quietly overcoming an early drop to 19th to emerge as a late-race contender for the victory. Following a late-race red flag, Armstrong led three laps and threw everything he had at the closing sprint to the finish, including a battle with teammate Rosenqvist in the final laps. After running in the thick of the fight for the win, Armstrong ultimately crossed the line in fifth.

Meanwhile, Helio Castroneves kept the No. 06 Cleveland-Cliffs Honda firmly inside the top 10 for much of the afternoon. Opting for an alternate strategy through the opening pit cycles, Castroneves remained in contention before mechanical issues in the closing stages derailed his run, leaving the four-time

Meyer Shank Racing and Rosenqvist will have a whirlwind few days before switching gears as the series heads to Detroit next weekend.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “I honestly can’t believe it. It’s been such a special month for my wife, Emille, and I as we welcomed our baby girl Stella just a few weeks ago. I wish they could have been here to celebrate with me, but I will go home and give them both a big kiss. We knew we had a strong car from the beginning of the month; we had an incredible qualifying and our race car was really solid. In the end, I knew exactly what I had to do and it was really now or never. I knew I had a decent run on Malukas and I just hoped that we would come out on top. I guess it turned out to be the closest finish in Indy 500 history, which is pretty cool. I have to thank everyone at MSR for giving me such a strong car and to my team, Adam [Rovazzini] and Ross [Bunnell] for getting me through the end of that race.”

Helio Castroneves: “What a great day for the entire MSR team. I’m stoked, to be honest, because I’m still wearing the racing suit and I wanted to be battling for the win. But I can’t believe this amazing win and also to have two cars battling for the win! I’m a blessed person to be connected with this team. Of course, so happy for Felix as he deserves it and he did a hell of a job. And Marcus as well, I saw towards the end how hard he was fighting for it and just amazing driving. Just great job to team MSR, Mike, Jim and everyone here and back in Ohio.”

Marcus Armstrong: “I can’t believe how disappointed I am. I feel like I lost an Indy 500 for my team, for my 66 crew. I left it at the wrong moment. I’m very, very happy for Felix but I’m just so disappointed.”