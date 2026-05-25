Juncos Hollinger Racing Delivers Best-Ever Indianapolis 500 Finish in Dramatic Late-Race Shootout

Juncos Hollinger Racing completed a memorable Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the team’s best-ever Indianapolis 500 finish, as Rinus VeeKay charged to sixth in the No. 76 JHR DRR Wedbush Chevrolet in a dramatic late-race sprint to the finish in the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge.

The result marked a new benchmark for Juncos Hollinger Racing at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, surpassing the team’s previous best Indianapolis 500 finish of eighth, while also delivering a new career-best result at the event for VeeKay.

After months of preparation and weeks of relentless work throughout the Month of May, JHR arrived at race day having already secured the team’s strongest Indianapolis 500 qualifying performance, with VeeKay advancing to the Fast 12 for the first time. Across 200 laps of changing weather, strategy variation, cautions and multiple restarts, both the No. 76 and No. 77 Chevrolet entries remained firmly in the fight throughout the race.

VeeKay ultimately converted his strong starting position into a superb sixth place following a breathtaking final-lap shootout, while Sting Ray Robb battled through the chaotic conditions and changing strategy picture to bring the No. 77 Chevrolet home in 23rd

How the Race Unfolded

Despite rain threatening throughout the morning, the weather ultimately held off, allowing the field of 33 to take the green flag in near-perfect conditions at the Racing Capital of the World.

Starting 11th, VeeKay remained firmly inside the lead group through the opening stages while Robb steadily worked forward from 31st as the race settled into its early rhythm.

As the opening pit sequence unfolded, the No. 76 JHR DRR Wedbush Chevrolet became one of only four cars to commit to an alternative strategy, with VeeKay remaining on track while much of the field pitted. Robb meanwhile continued progressing through the field as the first caution periods interrupted the opening phase of the race.

Once the Indianapolis 500 settled into green flag running, both JHR entries steadily advanced through the order. VeeKay climbed as high as second during the evolving strategy cycle, repeatedly setting personal-best laps as the No.76 demonstrated strong long-run pace. Robb also continued building momentum, producing some of his strongest laps of the race as the No. 77 moved forward.

Changing weather conditions later became a major factor as rain arrived at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, first triggering a lengthy caution period before eventually bringing out a red flag at half distance.

Following the rain delay, the race resumed under caution on Lap 106 before returning to green three laps later. VeeKay immediately surged forward on the restart, gaining seven positions on the opening lap back under green as the race entered a tense final phase shaped by evolving strategy calls, repeated cautions and approaching weather.

As the closing pit cycles unfolded beyond Lap 150, VeeKay climbed back into the top 10 while Robb also surged forward through the field as teams balanced fuel strategy against the increasingly uncertain weather picture.

With eight laps remaining, another heavy accident triggered a caution period before Race Control converted the yellow into a red flag, setting up a dramatic late-race sprint to the finish.

With the Indianapolis crowd on its feet, VeeKay delivered a sensational restart when racing resumed, surging from ninth to fifth before another immediate caution interrupted the fight once again.

A final two-lap sprint follow to decide the Indianapolis 500. VeeKay again attacked aggressively on the restart before ultimately crossing the line in sixth – the best Indianapolis 500 finish in Juncos Hollinger Racing history and a new personal-best result for the Dutch driver at the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Robb meanwhile battled through the chaos of the closing stages to bring the No. 77 Chevrolet home in 23rd at the conclusion of a dramatic Indianapolis 500 for Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Team Perspective

Rinus VeeKay, No. 76:

“What a race! It was a real rollercoaster. We started strongly and held position early on, but then we decided not to pit on the first yellow, which in hindsight probably wasn’t the right decision.

“Still, that’s how these races play out. You have to react to different opportunities as they come. For around two thirds of the race we were saving fuel and trying to put ourselves in a position where we could either eliminate a stop or make one less stop than the cars around us.

“It was really difficult to save fuel consistently and still find people to run with, but the strategy from the team was excellent, and the restart at the end was unbelievable.

“I’m really proud of everyone at JHR. To come away with the team’s best-ever Indy 500 result is a huge achievement. Obviously there’s one person happier than us today – the winner – but honestly, I think we might be second happiest.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 77:

“Oh man, it was a disappointing Indy 500 because I think overall we had a much better car than where we ended up. Qualifying was similar as well. Rolling off 31st put us in a difficult position from the start.

“We spent a good part of the race running in the middle of the pack, but then we started dealing with major tire vibrations that shortened our stints and really hurt our strategy. We weren’t able to extend the runs the way we needed to in order to move ourselves forward, even though our pace on fresh tires was really strong.

“I’m really proud of the crew for getting the balance in a good place. The pit stops were excellent all day, and I think there are a lot of positives we can still take away from the month, even if the final result is frustrating.

“Thank you to everyone on the No. 77 crew and to Goodheart for all the support throughout the month.”

Dave O’Neill, Team Principal, Juncos Hollinger Racing:

“What a month this has been for everyone involved in Juncos Hollinger Racing. To come away from the Indianapolis 500 with the best result in the team’s history is something every single person across this organization should be proud of.

“The amount of work that goes into the Month of May is enormous. What people see on race day is only a small part of it.

“I’m incredibly proud of both drivers. Rinus drove an outstanding race today, especially in those closing restarts where he absolutely committed and gave us a shot at something really special. Sting Ray did an excellent job all month, and while his result doesn’t reflect the pace he had in the car today, he kept fighting all race long.

“I also want to thank all of our partners who were part of this month with us. Wedbush, Orion180, and every partner and guest that supported us. The amount of energy around the team has been incredible and I’m delighted that we were able to give everyone a month and an Indianapolis 500 to remember.”