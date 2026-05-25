Detroit Grand Prix Fast Facts

2026 CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX PRESENTED BY LEAR FAST FACTS

WHAT:

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will return home to the Streets of Downtown Detroit, May 29-31, 2026. The event will include the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the GTP and the GTD PRO classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship racing in the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic and the rising stars of INDYCAR competing in INDY NXT by Firestone. The event is collectively referred to as the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

WHEN:

Friday-Sunday May 29-31, 2026

WHERE:

Streets of Downtown Detroit Circuit

TRACK LENGTH:

1.7 miles / 9 Turns

RACE HISTORY:

The first Detroit Grand Prix was in 1982, and it started as a Formula One race through the streets of Downtown Detroit before becoming a CART-sanctioned race in 1989. The race moved to Belle Isle in 1992, continuing under the CART/Champ Car banner until 2001. After the success of the Super Bowl in Detroit in 2006, Roger Penske and the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) teamed up to bring an annual national sporting event to the city of Detroit. They spearheaded the return of the Detroit Grand Prix in 2007 on Belle Isle. After challenging economic times delayed the event after the 2008 season, the Grand Prix returned in 2012 with Chevrolet as the title sponsor of the event and the current promotional group as a subsidiary of the DDP. The 2019 event marked the 30th Grand Prix in Detroit’s history. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned in 2021 with limited attendance due to health and safety protocols in place for the event. After decades on Belle Isle, the 2023 Grand Prix returned to its roots on the Downtown Detroit streets for the first time since 1991.

WINNERS AT THE 2025 DETROIT GRAND PRIX:

Kyle Kirkwood powered through adversity to win the 2025 Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix, claiming his second victory of the season and fourth career NTT INDYCAR SERIES win. Despite racing with a damaged front wing, Kirkwood held off Santino Ferrucci and his Andretti Global teammate Colton Herta over the final 21 laps to secure the win on the tight and technical Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit. Kirkwood, who started third in the No. 27 Siemens AWS Honda for Andretti Global, took the lead on Lap 39 and managed to stay in front through a series of pit strategies and late-race restarts.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship delivered a thrilling finish on the Streets of Downtown Detroit, with late-race drama in both the GTP and GTD PRO classes. In the top-tier GTP class, the No. 93 Acura ARX-06 from Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian, driven by Renger van der Zande and Nick Yelloly, secured victory in the 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic after a decisive pass on the No. 10 Cadillac V-Series.R of Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque with just three minutes remaining.

In the GTD PRO class, it was a battle of Detroit muscle as the No. 64 Ford Mustang GT3, piloted by Mike Rockenfeller and Sebastian Priaulx, edged out the No. 3 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R driven by Antonio Garcia and Alexander Sims to take the win.

The future stars of INDYCAR lit up the Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit as Dennis Hauger delivered another commanding performance in INDY NXT by Firestone. The Andretti Global driver continued his red-hot streak, leading all 45 laps from pole in the No. 28 Rental Group car to capture his fourth win in the first five races of the season.

Hauger expertly navigated early chaos, including a multi-car incident on the opening lap that brought out a caution flag, and stayed cool under pressure during a late one-lap shootout for the win. He held off a hard-charging Caio Collet by just over a second to seal the win and extend his championship lead to 38 points.

Behind them, Juan Manuel Correa claimed a career-best third-place finish, capping a strong day for HMD Motorsports, which placed three drivers in the top four.

2026 INDYCAR BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix – Sunday, May 31, 2026 – 12:30 pm ET (NTT INDYCAR SERIES)

Live National television coverage: FOX

Live Local television coverage: FOX 2 Detroit

National Radio Broadcast: INDYCAR Radio Network/SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation Channel 218

Live Local radio coverage: WWJ Newsradio 950 AM

2026 IMSA BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Chevrolet Sports Car Classic – Saturday, May 30, 2026 – 4:00 pm ET (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP and GTD PRO Classes)

Live National television coverage: NBC

Live Local television coverage: WDIV Local 4 Detroit

National Radio Broadcast: IMSA Radio/SiriusXM 206

2026 INDY NXT BROADCAST COVERAGE:

45-Lap Race – Sunday, May 31, 2026 – 10:30 am ET (INDY NXT by Firestone)

Live National television coverage: FS1

National Radio Broadcast: INDYCAR Radio Network/SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation Channel 218

FAN ACTIVITIES:

Beyond the great racing, fans can also enjoy a variety of entertainment options and family-friendly activities throughout the weekend. The Riverwalk will be open for visitors to explore, while interactive games, delicious food, live music and other attractions will be available at Hart Plaza, Jefferson Avenue, and Woodward Avenue leading to Campus Martius Park and Cadillac Square. Located on Woodward Avenue between Spirit Plaza and Campus Martius, the Meijer Fan Zone is the go-to spot for family fun, free ice cream and interactive sports games like football toss, speed pitch and basketball. Snap photos with your favorite Detroit sports team displays and meet legendary athletes for autographs on Saturday and Sunday. Every reserved Grandstand ticket at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear includes access to four rooftop viewing decks atop the Center Garage-The Rooftop presented by Piston Group, Franklin Street, Port Atwater and River East garages, each offering different interactive fan experiences and unique perspectives of the downtown street circuit and upgraded amenities.

RETURN OF CRUISE NIGHT:

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and the Detroit Auto Show will once again celebrate the city’s legendary car culture with Detroit Grand Prix Cruise Night presented by the Detroit Auto Show on Friday, May 29. The Downtown Detroit street circuit will transform into a high-energy automotive showcase featuring an exclusive lineup of 100 vehicles, including classic cars, custom builds, muscle cars, hot rods and exotics. Following Friday evening IMSA qualifying, participants will take a parade lap around the 1.7-mile Grand Prix circuit (beginning at approximately 6:30 pm) before displaying their vehicles along the Jefferson Avenue frontstretch. Fans can enter the racing circuit for free via Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza to enjoy up-close views, photo opportunities, tech talks, food trucks, music, and more as Cruise Night caps off opening day of the 2026 Grand Prix weekend.

DETROIT GP APP POWERED BY DOW MOBILITYSCIENCE™:

Enhance your experience using the 2026 Detroit GP mobile app powered by Dow MobilityScience™. Created by CatalystXL, the Detroit GP Mobile App powered by Dow MobilityScience™ boasts a fully interactive site map equipped with outdoor step-by-step navigation and user-selected push messaging to alert fans about important events throughout the Grand Prix weekend, including the start of on-track activities, driver autograph sessions and more. The DetroitGP App powered by by Dow MobilityScience™ can be downloaded for free worldwide from both the App Store and Google Play.

2026 DETROIT GRAND PRIX TICKETS:

The 36th Grand Prix event in the City’s history will return to the 1.7-mile, nine-turn Streets of Downtown Detroit circuit that runs along the award-winning Detroit Riverwalk, May 29-31, 2026. With new viewing options and entertainment packages, fans can purchase tickets at www.DetroitGP.com/Tickets or through the event’s Ticket Hotline at 888-811-PRIX (7749).

COMMUNITY IMPACT:

Following a record-setting 2025 race weekend that drew 156,000 fans – a 4% increase over the previous two years – the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is poised for even greater momentum in 2026. With packed grandstands, rooftop viewing decks, and strong community engagement, the event has solidified its place as one of Detroit’s most anticipated summer traditions.

Since the Grand Prix’s return to its original home on the Streets of Detroit in 2023, the event has become even more connected and engaged with the neighborhoods and communities across the city than ever before. As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and a subsidiary of the Downtown Detroit Partnership, the Grand Prix has a tradition of community engagement. With the generous support of its key Community Partners at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Delta Air Lines, DTE Foundation, Henry Ford Health and PNC Bank, the event has opened its arms even wider to the community.

The Grand Prix is truly one of the most inclusive and welcoming annual events across the State of Michigan. Once again in 2026, more than half of the Grand Prix venue is open and available to fans for free all weekend long. From the free viewing platforms along Jefferson Avenue to the Meijer Fan Zone down Woodward Avenue, the activation in Hart Plaza and the beautiful Detroit Riverwalk, fans can be a part of the event and access areas all around the Grand Prix track completely free of charge. Campus Martius Park and Cadillac Square will also be open and accessible to fans all weekend long, once again featuring the unique Small Business Straightaway – highlighting locally-owned businesses from across the different districts in Detroit – on Woodward Avenue.

The Grand Prix’s impact extended beyond the track in 2025 as the annual PwC Grand Prixmiere presented by Chevrolet raised nearly $1.8 million for five important Detroit-area nonprofit organizations – the Belle Isle Conservancy, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit, Detroit Public Safety Foundation, Detroit 300 Conservancy and the Pope Francis Center in Detroit. Since 2014, the PwC Grand Prixmiere presented by Chevrolet has helped raise nearly $10 million for local charities, reinforcing the Grand Prix’s role as a force for good in the community.

SUSTAINABILITY:

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear continues to set the standard for sustainability and community impact in motorsports. In 2025, the Detroit Grand Prix earned Evergreen level certification from the Council for Responsible Sport, the highest possible designation and a global first for a motorsports event. After earning gold-level certification from the Council for Responsible Sport in 2023 and 2024, the event continues to expand its eco-friendly initiatives, including carbon offset programs, waste diversion, and community outreach. Event organizers also worked closely with Grand Prix partners to foster community engagement, sustainability initiatives, youth enrichment, small business empowerment and arts and culture opportunities across the City of Detroit.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Visit the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on Facebook at www.facebook.com/detroitgp.

Follow the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on X (formerly Twitter) at www.x.com/detroitgp.

Follow the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on Instagram at www.instagram.com/detroitgp.

Subscribe to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@DetroitGP.

WEBSITES:

For complete information on the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, visit www.DetroitGP.com.

To follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES action, visit www.INDYCAR.com.

To follow along with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship action, visit www.IMSA.com.

Keep up with INDY NXT by visiting www.indynxt.com.