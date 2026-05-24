SPOILER — Indianapolis 500 Race Report

The closest finish in Indianapolis 500 history — Photo by Dave Bulebush BY BRUCE MARTIN INDIANAPOLIS – Felix Rosenqvist created a heartwarming victory in Sunday’s 110th Indianapolis 500, while breaking David Malukas’ heart in the process. Rosenqvist passed Malukas on the final lap, then bobbed and weaved, zigged and zagged all the way down the front straight…...
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