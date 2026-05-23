NTT, NTT DATA, INDYCAR Extend Entitlement Partnership With Multi-Year Agreement

NTT extends its sponsorship of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, entering new phase of partnership

NTT and NTT DATA accelerate outcomes for Penske Entertainment through advanced AI and data capabilities

Partnership enhances growing momentum across sport, including rising viewership

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 22, 2026) – NTT, Inc., together with NTT DATA Group Corporation, today announced the renewal of its sponsorship of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Under the renewed agreement, NTT has expanded its role beyond race analytics and fan engagement to provide advanced AI and data capabilities for Penske Entertainment and INDYCAR. This includes AI-driven operations, real‑time decision intelligence and emissions visibility across INDYCAR, the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) and marquee events within the Penske Entertainment portfolio.

110th Running of the Indianapolis 500

NTT, along with its subsidiary NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, will continue as the Official Technology Partner for INDYCAR, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, IMS, the Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR Brickyard weekend.

“Our partnership has evolved from series‑level analytics into an enterprise‑wide AI and data intelligence collaboration,” said Akira Shimada, president and CEO, NTT. “In addition to powering race‑day analytics and enabling AI‑driven intelligence that supports safety, sustainability and decision‑making, NTT is applying data and AI at scale with our clients and partners to create a more connected, resilient and responsible future.”

Evolving the Fan Experience Through AI-Driven Intelligence

During a typical race weekend, including the Indianapolis 500, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES generates billions of real‑time data points from cars, teams and track operations. NTT DATA provides actionable insights to inform race control, operations teams, broadcast partners and event planners to support faster, more precise decisions.

Penske Entertainment and NTT DATA are deploying AI to transform how fans experience INDYCAR – starting with “Up To Speed,” a new AI‑powered feature delivering smarter, more dynamic race insights to fans, alongside expanded real‑time data, content and digital experiences coming online throughout this season. The new “Up To Speed” feature is available now on the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

700,000+ new users have downloaded the reimagined INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA since its 2023 re-launch, driving an overall usage increase of more than 30% with fans in more than 100 countries reflecting expanded international interest in motorsports.

NTT DATA Provides Developments in Sustainability and Safety

Emissions tracking and sustainability accountability were strengthened through carbon accounting and automated data collection, supporting Penske Entertainment’s “Racing toward Zero” initiative across 100+ organizations and partners.

A state‑of‑the‑art tracking platform streamlines data collection, reduces reporting gaps and provides improved visibility for emissions measurement.

AI‑driven Venue Solutions at IMS support real‑time decision‑making across the 1,000‑acre venue, using predictive modeling, advanced connectivity and analytics to enhance crowd management, traffic planning and operational safety.

With attendance rising annually to over 350,000 fans on site, including a sold‑out race in 2025 and 2026, NTT DATA delivers critical data to provide a safe, seamless, high‑quality experience at scale.

“Leading into another iconic edition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ we are thrilled to continue our world-class partnership with NTT,” said Roger Penske, founder and chairman, Penske Corporation. “Their significant expertise as a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services is integral to how we build engagement across INDYCAR’s fanbase and provide a top-notch customer experience at the Racing Capital of the World. This is a partnership based on trust and a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, providing all the foundational attributes necessary for a long-term and highly successful relationship.”

The announcement comes on heels of significant momentum driven during NTT’s ongoing immersive partnership with Penske Entertainment.

To read more about NTT and NTT DATA’s data and AI services visit: https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/services/generative-ai.

About NTT

NTT is a leading global technology innovator, providing a broad range of services to both consumers and businesses. As a mobile operator and provider of infrastructure, networks, and services, NTT is dedicated to promoting a sustainable future through cutting-edge innovations. Our portfolio includes business consulting, AI-powered solutions, application services, global networks, cybersecurity, data center and edge computing, all supported by our deep global industry expertise. Generating over $90 billion in revenue and employing 340,000 professionals, we allocate 30% of our annual profits to fundamental research and development. With operations spanning more than 70 countries and regions, our clients include over 75% of Fortune Global 100 companies, alongside thousands of enterprises, government organizations, and millions of consumers.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world’s leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D. Visit us at nttdata.com.

About INDYCAR

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis‑based governing body for North America’s premier open‑wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and its developmental series, INDY NXT by Firestone. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES features an international field of the world’s most versatile drivers who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits and permanent road courses. The 2026 season consists of 18 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, INDY NXT by Firestone, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation.