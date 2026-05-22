Indianapolis 500 Honda Message Points

What to Watch for at the Indianapolis 500
- View from the front: Reigning Indianapolis 500 winner and four-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou will lead the field to green in his #10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda for the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500. The Spaniard is looking for his second win at the famed 500-mile race, as well as bolster his chances for a fifth IndyCar championship title, and fourth in a row. The Spaniard clocked a four-lap average speed of 232.248 mph—more than a quarter of a mile an hour ahead of second place—in the Firestone Fast Six round of qualifying. Palou has already notched three victories this year (St. Petersburg, Barber, and the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach) and holds a 27-point advantage over Andretti Global Honda driver Kyle Kirkwood in the championship standings. Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist is starting on the second row in fourth place, and Kyffin Simpson on the third row in seventh.
- Sixteen going on Seventeen: Honda has scored 16 Indianapolis 500 victories, going back to the manufacturer’s first win with Buddy Rice in 2004. Dan Wheldon’s first of two Indy 500 wins followed in 2005 before Honda became the sole engine manufacturer powering the NTT INDYCAR SERIES from 2006-2011. Wins in that era include Sam Hornish Jr. (2007), Dario Franchitti (2007, 2012), Scott Dixon (2008), Helio Castroneves (2009), and Dan Wheldon again in 2011. Dario Franchitti scored his third ‘500’ victory in the first year of the return of multi-manufacturer competition, 2012, for Honda. Other Honda-powered victors of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing include Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexander Rossi (2016), Takuma Sato (2017, 2020) and Marcus Ericsson (2022). Helio Castroneves scored his record-tying fourth 500 win in 2021 using Honda power. Honda is also the winner of the most recent Indianapolis 500, with the 2025 edition of the race going to Alex Palou as one of his eight race wins last season.
- Got Milk?: Six Honda-powered drivers in this year’s Indianapolis 500 drank the milk in previous years and will be looking to add to their tally of Indy 500 wins in 2026. Reigning ‘500’ winner, Alex Palou (2025), Marcus Ericsson (2022), Will Power (2018) and Scott Dixon (2008) will all be looking for their second victory, Takuma Sato (2017, 2020) will be seeking a third, and Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021) will be looking for his history-making fifth Indy 500 win. Helio Castroneves, AJ Foyt, Rick Mears and Al Unser share the all-time record with four 500 wins apiece.
- Acura X Indy: Acura branding will be present at the Indianapolis 500 for the very first time on Sunday. The #66 Acura Meyer Shank Racing Honda, piloted by Marcus Armstrong, will roll off 16th after setting a qualifying speed of 230.701 mph. While this is the brand’s first trip to the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on an IndyCar, it is not Acura’s first foray into the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Acura first appeared on an Indy car in 1994 when Comptech Racing ran Acura branding on its Honda-powered Lola driven by Parker Johnstone. Acura also appeared on the car of Jack Harvey in 2019 to celebrate Acura’s title sponsorship of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. This year, Acura has activated around the IndyCar series to celebrate 40 years of the Acura brand and help introduce the automaker to a new, and growing, audience in IndyCar. Armstrong’s Acura Honda is the second appearance of Acura branding this season—following a successful run for Felix Rosenqvist at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Rosenqvist qualified his Acura-sponsored Honda on pole position before going on to finish second in the race. Armstrong will be hoping to do one better than his Meyer Shank Racing stablemate in his Acura Honda in Sunday’s 500-mile race.
2026 Indianapolis 500 Honda Lineup
|Andretti Global
|#26 Will Power (C) (I) (W)
|#27 Kyle Kirkwood (W)
|#28 Marcus Ericsson (I) (W)
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|# 8 Kyffin Simpson
|# 9 Scott Dixon (C) (I) (W)
|#10 Alex Palou (C) (I) (W)
|Dale Coyne Racing
|#18 Romain Grosjean
|#19 Dennis Hauger (R)
|Meyer Shank Racing
|#60 Felix Rosenqvist (W)
|#66 Marcus Armstrong
|#06 Helio Castroneves (I) (W)
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan
|#15 Graham Rahal (W)
|#45 Louis Foster
|#47 Mick Schumacher (R)
|#75 Takuma Sato (I) (W)
C—Series Champion I—Indianapolis 500 winner W—Race Winner R—Series Rookie
Where to Watch
- Coverage of the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 will air on Sunday May 24th beginning at 10 AM on FOX